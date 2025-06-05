DAX 23.498 -0,6%ESt50 5.252 -0,9%Top 10 Crypto 13,37 -4,4%Dow 42.982 -0,3%Nas 19.974 +0,3%Bitcoin 92.285 +0,5%Euro 1,1679 +0,2%Öl 68,21 +0,9%Gold 3.336 +0,1%
Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Akzo Nobel Hold

08:16 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 58 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Chris Counihan kappte seine operative Ergebnisprognose (Ebitda) für das Gesamtjahr am Mittwoch in seinem Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht um zwei Prozent. Für das zweite Quartal rechnet er mit einem Ebitda von 403 Millionen Euro und liegt damit etwas unter dem Konsens./rob/ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.06.2025 / 11:40 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.06.2025 / 19:01 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Hold

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
58,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

08:16 Akzo Nobel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.06.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.06.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.06.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.06.25 Akzo Nobel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 64 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie gefragt: Akzo Nobel zeigt wohl Interesse für Lacke-Geschäft
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman dreht Akzo Nobel von 'Sell' auf 'Buy'
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' - Ziel runter auf 61 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
RSS Feed
Akzo Nobel N.V. zu myNews hinzufügen