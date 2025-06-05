Jefferies & Company Inc.

Akzo Nobel Hold

08:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 58 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Chris Counihan kappte seine operative Ergebnisprognose (Ebitda) für das Gesamtjahr am Mittwoch in seinem Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht um zwei Prozent. Für das zweite Quartal rechnet er mit einem Ebitda von 403 Millionen Euro und liegt damit etwas unter dem Konsens./rob/ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.06.2025 / 11:40 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.06.2025 / 19:01 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

