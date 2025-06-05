Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Analystin Virginie Boucher-Ferte rechnet laut ihrem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht des Lackherstellers damit, dass das operative Ergebnis im Jahresvergleich um 3 Prozent gestiegen ist auf 414 Millionen Euro./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.06.2025 / 08:05 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Virginie Boucher-Ferte
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|10:31
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:16
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.25
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.06.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.06.25
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
