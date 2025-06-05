DAX 23.687 +0,8%ESt50 5.261 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto 13,58 -2,9%Dow 42.982 -0,3%Nas 19.974 +0,3%Bitcoin 91.697 -0,1%Euro 1,1722 +0,5%Öl 67,56 -0,1%Gold 3.342 +0,3%
Akzo Nobel Aktie

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Analystin Virginie Boucher-Ferte rechnet laut ihrem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht des Lackherstellers damit, dass das operative Ergebnis im Jahresvergleich um 3 Prozent gestiegen ist auf 414 Millionen Euro./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.06.2025 / 08:05 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock.com

