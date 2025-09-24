Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 62 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis des Lackherstellers entspreche den Markterwartungen, schrieb Geoff Haire am Mittwoch nach den Zahlen. Die Jahresziele seien bestätigt worden./rob/ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2025 / 06:30 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.10.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
62,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
