Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN
ISIN NL0000009132

UBS AG

Akzo Nobel Neutral

12:01 Uhr
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 62 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis des Lackherstellers entspreche den Markterwartungen, schrieb Geoff Haire am Mittwoch nach den Zahlen. Die Jahresziele seien bestätigt worden./rob/ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2025 / 06:30 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.10.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Neutral

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
62,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

09:11 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:31 Akzo Nobel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.10.25 Akzo Nobel Outperform Bernstein Research
02.10.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.10.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx Aktien von BASF, LANXESS und Co. von Analyse belastet
dpa-afx Cevian-Einstieg treibt Akzo Nobel-Aktie nach oben
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Akzo Nobel auf 63 Euro - 'Neutral'
dpa-afx Akzo Nobel-Aktie mit schwachem Start - Quartal enttäuscht
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' - Ziel 58 Euro
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 64 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie gefragt: Akzo Nobel zeigt wohl Interesse für Lacke-Geschäft
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman dreht Akzo Nobel von 'Sell' auf 'Buy'
