NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Apple von 280 auf 294 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Umsatz des iPhone-Herstellers habe die Erwartungen erfüllt, das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) habe sie übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Michael Ng in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar. Der Ausblick auf das laufende Quartal sei besser als befürchtet ausgefallen./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.01.2025 / 20:53 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Buy
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 294,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 237,59
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,74%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 244,56
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,22%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Ng
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 240,96
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|08:16
|Apple Buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|08:06
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:01
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.01.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.01.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
