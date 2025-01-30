DAX 21.727 +0,4%ESt50 5.282 +1,0%Top 10 Crypto 16,79 -0,2%Dow 44.882 +0,4%Nas 19.682 +0,3%Bitcoin 100.624 -0,2%Euro 1,0399 +0,1%Öl 77,26 +0,3%Gold 2.798 +0,1%
Apple Aktie

235,00 EUR +5,25 EUR +2,29 %
STU
244,56 USD +7,00 USD +2,95 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Marktkap. 3,46 Bio. EUR

KGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Apple Buy

08:01 Uhr
Apple Buy
Apple Inc.
235,00 EUR 5,25 EUR 2,29%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Apple von 280 auf 294 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Umsatz des iPhone-Herstellers habe die Erwartungen erfüllt, das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) habe sie übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Michael Ng in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar. Der Ausblick auf das laufende Quartal sei besser als befürchtet ausgefallen./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.01.2025 / 20:53 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Buy

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 294,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 237,59		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,74%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 244,56		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,22%
Analyst Name:
Michael Ng 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 240,96

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

08:16 Apple Buy Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
08:06 Apple Neutral UBS AG
08:01 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.01.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
21.01.25 Apple Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
