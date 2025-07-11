DAX24.255 -0,8%ESt505.383 -1,0%Top 10 Crypto15,05 +0,7%Dow44.372 -0,6%Nas20.586 -0,2%Bitcoin100.369 -0,2%Euro1,1693 ±0,0%Öl70,63 +2,5%Gold3.357 ±0,0%
Trump verkündet 30 Prozent Zölle auf EU-Produkte ab 1. August - EU schließt Gegenmaßnahmen nicht aus
Die Highlights im TecDAX: Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Tech-Aktien in der KW 28 im Überblick
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 28

13.07.25 01:11 Uhr
KW 28: Die Wochenperformance von Gold, Öl und weiteren Rohstoffen im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Rohstoffe
Aluminiumpreis
2.602,85 USD -4,65 USD -0,18%
News
Baumwolle
0,66 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Bleipreis
1.995,00 USD -34,00 USD -1,68%
News
CO2 European Emission Allowances
25,15 EUR -0,35 EUR -1,37%
News
Dieselpreis Benzin
1,62 EUR -0,00 EUR -0,19%
News
EEX Kohle Year Future
85,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
EEX Strompreis Phelix DE
92,72 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,06%
News
Eisenerzpreis
104,81 USD -0,59 USD -0,56%
News
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
3,36 USD -0,01 USD -0,24%
News
Ethanolpreis
2,16 USD 0,00 USD 0,05%
News
Goldpreis
3.356,89 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Haferpreis
4,00 USD 0,15 USD 3,76%
News
Heizölpreis
65,25 USD 2,38 USD 3,78%
News
Holzpreis
600,00 USD -11,50 USD -1,88%
News
Kaffeepreis
2,86 USD -0,02 USD -0,75%
News
Kakaopreis
5.205,00 GBP -31,00 GBP -0,59%
News
Kohlepreis
108,75 USD 0,15 USD 0,14%
News
Kupferpreis
9.637,50 USD -114,50 USD -1,17%
News
Lebendrindpreis
2,22 USD 0,03 USD 1,51%
News
Lebendschweinpreis
1,07 USD -0,01 USD -0,54%
News
Mageres Schwein Preis
1,07 USD -0,01 USD -0,54%
News
Maispreis
4,10 USD 0,02 USD 0,37%
News
Mastrindpreis
3,26 USD 0,04 USD 1,30%
News
Milchpreis
17,36 USD -0,03 USD -0,17%
News
Naphthapreis (European)
557,42 USD 6,81 USD 1,24%
News
Nickelpreis
14.955,00 USD -145,00 USD -0,96%
News
Ölpreis (Brent)
70,63 USD 1,75 USD 2,54%
News
Ölpreis (WTI)
68,73 USD 1,87 USD 2,80%
News
Orangensaftpreis
2,85 USD 0,20 USD 7,73%
News
Palladiumpreis
1.206,50 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Palmölpreis
4.070,00 MYR 31,00 MYR 0,77%
News
Platinpreis
1.403,00 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Rapspreis
463,25 EUR 3,00 EUR 0,65%
News
Reispreis
12,48 USD 0,02 USD 0,16%
News
Silberpreis
38,42 USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
News
Sojabohnenmehlpreis
268,00 USD 2,00 USD 0,75%
News
Sojabohnenölpreis
0,55 USD 0,01 USD 2,15%
News
Sojabohnenpreis
10,16 USD 0,03 USD 0,25%
News
Super Benzin
1,67 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,48%
News
Uranpreis
70,05 USD -0,65 USD -0,93%
News
Weizenpreis
200,75 EUR -0,75 EUR -0,37%
News
Zinkpreis
2.743,00 USD -40,00 USD -1,44%
News
Zinnpreis
33.500,00 USD -300,00 USD -0,89%
News
Zuckerpreis
0,17 USD 0,00 USD 1,85%
News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 28

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 06.07.2025 und dem 11.07.2025. Stand ist der 11.07.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Maispreis

Maispreis: -6,71 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -4,71 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: -3,79 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 27: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -2,19 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -2,12 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 25: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: -1,82 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 24: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 23: Reispreis

Reispreis: -1,03 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,64 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 0,87 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: 2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 2,97 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 3,19 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 3,74 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: 4,84 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 2: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 5,05 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: 35,07 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

