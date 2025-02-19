Apple Aktie
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 294 US-Dollar belassen. Die Einführung eines iPhone 16e entspreche mehr oder weniger den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Michael Ng in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er werte das Smartphone positiv, da es für Nachfrage nach höherwertigen Geräten sorge und unter den Apple-Nutzern weiteres Wachstum sichern sollte./tih/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 14:46 / EST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
