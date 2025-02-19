DAX 22.542 +0,5%ESt50 5.494 +0,6%Top 10 Crypto 14,70 +0,0%Dow 44.628 +0,2%Nas 20.056 +0,1%Bitcoin 93.223 +0,6%Euro 1,0446 +0,2%Öl 76,26 +0,2%Gold 2.951 +0,6%
DAX im Plus -- Mercedes-Benz mit Gewinneinbruch -- Airbus steigert operatives Ergebnis -- Birkenstock mit starken Zahlen -- D-Wave, Palantir, Carvana, Siemens Healthineers, SAP, Tesla im Fokus
Top News
Apple Aktie

Apple Aktien-Sparplan
233,95 EUR -0,95 EUR -0,40 %
STU
244,89 USD +0,43 USD +0,18 %
BTT
Marktkap. 3,52 Bio. EUR

KGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Apple Buy

10:51 Uhr
Apple Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
233,95 EUR -0,95 EUR -0,40%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 294 US-Dollar belassen. Die Einführung eines iPhone 16e entspreche mehr oder weniger den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Michael Ng in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er werte das Smartphone positiv, da es für Nachfrage nach höherwertigen Geräten sorge und unter den Apple-Nutzern weiteres Wachstum sichern sollte./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 14:46 / EST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Anton_Ivanov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Apple Buy

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 294,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 244,87		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,06%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 244,89		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,05%
Analyst Name:
Michael Ng 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 242,76

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

