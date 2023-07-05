Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Continental vor der Quartalsberichtssaison der Autoindustrie auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 67 Euro belassen. Die Absatzvolumina dürften gestiegen sein, die Gewinnentwicklung jedoch nicht, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Zulieferer dürften davon gewinnseitig aber wenig spüren wegen höherer Kosten, verzögerter Preisverhandlungen und der Tatsache, dass gefragte Hersteller wie Tesla oder die Chinesen in ihrem Kundenmix eine geringere Rolle spielen./tih/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.07.2023 / 02:13 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.07.2023 / 02:13 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com
|Name
|WKN
|Laufzeit
|Cap
|Kurs
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Continental
|SN7ADX
|15.12.2023
|65,00
|60,19
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Continental
|SQ60L8
|21.06.2024
|65,00
|56,71
Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
67,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
68,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,53%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
68,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,56%
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Hummel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
73,44 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Continental AG
|13:21
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.07.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.07.23
|Continental Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.06.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.05.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.03.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.01.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.01.23
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
