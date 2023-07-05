DAX 15.753 -1,2%ESt50 4.284 -1,5%TDax 3.119 -1,3%Dow 34.289 -0,4%Nas 13.792 -0,2%Bitcoin 28.650 +2,0%Euro 1,0885 +0,2%Öl 76,89 +0,5%Gold 1.925 +0,4%
Continental Aktie

68,06 EUR -0,52 EUR -0,76 %
UBS AG

Continental Neutral

13:21 Uhr
Continental Neutral
Continental AG
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Continental vor der Quartalsberichtssaison der Autoindustrie auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 67 Euro belassen. Die Absatzvolumina dürften gestiegen sein, die Gewinnentwicklung jedoch nicht, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Zulieferer dürften davon gewinnseitig aber wenig spüren wegen höherer Kosten, verzögerter Preisverhandlungen und der Tatsache, dass gefragte Hersteller wie Tesla oder die Chinesen in ihrem Kundenmix eine geringere Rolle spielen./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.07.2023 / 02:13 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.07.2023 / 02:13 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
67,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
68,04 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,53%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
68,06 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,56%
Analyst Name:
Patrick Hummel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
73,44 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Continental AG