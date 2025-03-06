DAX 23.419 +1,5%ESt50 5.520 +0,6%Top 10 Crypto 12,37 -1,1%Dow 42.579 -1,0%Nas 18.069 -2,6%Bitcoin 81.412 -2,5%Euro 1,0839 +0,4%Öl 69,93 +0,7%Gold 2.915 +0,1%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für DHL Group von 42,50 auf 50,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Mit dem Programm "Fit for Growth" konzentrierten sich die Bonner auf die Optimierung ihrer Kostenbasis, schrieb Analystin Alexia Dogani in ihrem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar. Damit durfte auch die Anlagestory nach dem ohnehin guten Lauf der Aktien nochmals Schwung bekommen./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.03.2025 / 01:06 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.03.2025 / 05:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
50,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
43,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,21%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
43,33 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,39%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
41,57 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

08:01 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.03.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold Warburg Research
06.03.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.03.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform Bernstein Research
06.03.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

finanzen.net DAX-Entwicklung Freundlicher Handel: DAX beendet den Donnerstagshandel mit Gewinnen Freundlicher Handel: DAX beendet den Donnerstagshandel mit Gewinnen
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen LUS-DAX zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels steigen
finanzen.net Zuversicht in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zeigt sich letztendlich fester
dpa-afx DHL-Aktie dank Sparprogramm deutlich im Plus: DHL erwartet 2025 langsameres Wachstum - Abbau Tausender Stellen
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: Hausse bei DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) am Donnerstagnachmittag
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt in Grün: DAX bewegt sich am Nachmittag im Plus
finanzen.net Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX-Börsianer greifen am Nachmittag zu
finanzen.net Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 verbucht Abschläge
dpa-afx ROUNDUP 3: DHL überzeugt Investoren mit Sparprogramm - Kursrally
Deutsche Welle Deutsche Post to slash 8,000 jobs
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Deutsche Welle Deutsche Post to slash 8,000 jobs
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-AFR: Deutsche Post AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information