DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 44,67 Mrd. EURKGV 14,50 Div. Rendite 4,12%
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für DHL Group von 42,50 auf 50,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Mit dem Programm "Fit for Growth" konzentrierten sich die Bonner auf die Optimierung ihrer Kostenbasis, schrieb Analystin Alexia Dogani in ihrem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar. Damit durfte auch die Anlagestory nach dem ohnehin guten Lauf der Aktien nochmals Schwung bekommen./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.03.2025 / 01:06 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.03.2025 / 05:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
50,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
43,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,21%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
43,33 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,39%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
41,57 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
