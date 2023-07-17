Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 10 auf 8 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Thomas Rothäusler wird in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie optimistischer für den deutschen Wohnimmobilien-Sektor, der die Talsohle erreicht haben sollte. Er sieht gute Chancen, dass sich die Hauspreise im zweiten Halbjahr stabilisieren und Kapitalerhöhungen umgangen werden können. Bei Grand City rechnet er damit, dass die Unabhängigkeit des Unternehmens abnimmt. Die dominante Rolle des Mutterkonzerns Aroundtown sieht er negativ./tih/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.07.2023 / 04:01 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
8,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
7,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,29%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
7,47 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,10%
|
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
8,78 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
