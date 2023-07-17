DAX 16.044 -0,2%ESt50 4.350 -1,1%TDax 3.195 -0,1%Dow 34.585 +0,2%Nas 14.245 +0,9%Bitcoin 26.682 -0,6%Euro 1,1245 +0,0%Öl 78,82 +0,3%Gold 1.963 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASA A0B733 Tesla A1CX3T Plug Power A1JA81 NVIDIA 918422 Deutsche Bank 514000 Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 Commerzbank CBK100 Apple 865985 Nikola A2P4A9 Deutsche Telekom 555750 TUI TUAG50 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX stabil -- NEL ASA legt beim Umsatz kräftig zu -- ATOSS schraubt Ziele für 2023 hoch -- Bank of America erzielt überraschend deutliches Gewinnwachstum -- Vonovia, ProSiebenSat.1, 1&1 im Fokus
Top News
Bank of America-Aktie vorbörslich stärker: Überraschend deutliches Gewinnwachstum
NASDAQ-Riese Netflix legt am Mittwoch Zahlen vor: Wie der Hollywood-Streik Netflix beeinflussen könnte
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Grand City Properties Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
7,47 EUR +0,16 EUR +2,12 %
STU
7,40 EUR -0,03 EUR -0,34 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap.1,28 Mrd. EUR KGV7,20 Div. Rendite3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Deutsche Bank AG

Grand City Properties Hold

11:11 Uhr
Grand City Properties Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
7,47 EUR 0,16 EUR 2,12%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 10 auf 8 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Thomas Rothäusler wird in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie optimistischer für den deutschen Wohnimmobilien-Sektor, der die Talsohle erreicht haben sollte. Er sieht gute Chancen, dass sich die Hauspreise im zweiten Halbjahr stabilisieren und Kapitalerhöhungen umgangen werden können. Bei Grand City rechnet er damit, dass die Unabhängigkeit des Unternehmens abnimmt. Die dominante Rolle des Mutterkonzerns Aroundtown sieht er negativ./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.07.2023 / 04:01 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
8,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
7,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,29%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
7,47 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,10%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
8,78 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

11:11 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
07.07.23 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.06.23 Grand City Properties Buy Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
12.06.23 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.05.23 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.