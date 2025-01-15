Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
Marktkap. 23,24 Mrd. EURKGV 8,09 Div. Rendite 6,85%
WKN HLAG47
ISIN DE000HLAG475
Symbol HLAGF
Hapag-Lloyd Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat am Dienstag die 21 überzeugendsten Verkaufsempfehlungen am europäischen Aktienmarkt präsentiert. Dazu zählt auch Hapag-Lloyd
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.01.2025 / 23:12 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2025 / 23:12 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Unternehmen:
Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
133,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
130,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
111,80 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Hapag-Lloyd AG
|14:11
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|20.01.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|11.12.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.12.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.12.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:11
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|20.01.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|11.12.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.12.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.12.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.22
|Hapag-Lloyd Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.01.22
|Hapag-Lloyd Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.11.21
|Hapag-Lloyd Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.11.21
|Hapag-Lloyd Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.11.21
|Hapag-Lloyd Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:11
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|20.01.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|11.12.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.12.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.12.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.11.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.07.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.05.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.01.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)