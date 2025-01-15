DAX 20.977 -0,1%ESt50 5.153 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto 16,56 -0,2%Dow 43.488 +0,8%Nas 19.630 +1,5%Bitcoin 100.722 +3,1%Euro 1,0371 -0,4%Öl 78,72 -1,3%Gold 2.727 +0,7%
Marktkap. 23,24 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,09 Div. Rendite 6,85%

WKN HLAG47

ISIN DE000HLAG475

Symbol HLAGF

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat am Dienstag die 21 überzeugendsten Verkaufsempfehlungen am europäischen Aktienmarkt präsentiert. Dazu zählt auch Hapag-Lloyd . Analyst Cristian Nedelcu fürchtet, dass sich Überkapazitäten gerade im zweiten Halbjahr stärker auf die Frachtraten auswirken werden als allgemein erwartet./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.01.2025 / 23:12 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2025 / 23:12 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com

