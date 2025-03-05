Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Hapag-Lloyd von 80 auf 75 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Die Preise für Containerfracht seien im Februar abgetaucht, schrieb Analystin Alexia Dogani in ihrem am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenkommentar. Sie kappte ihre Schätzungen auch für die konkurrierenden Reedereien Maersk und ZIM./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2025 / 15:25 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.03.2025 / 00:15 / GMT
|Unternehmen:
Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
75,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
147,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-49,15%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
142,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-47,37%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
107,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
