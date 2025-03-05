DAX 23.066 -1,5%ESt50 5.464 -1,0%Top 10 Crypto 12,70 +1,6%Dow 42.579 -1,0%Nas 18.069 -2,6%Bitcoin 81.531 -2,3%Euro 1,0849 +0,5%Öl 70,26 +1,2%Gold 2.922 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Eutelsat CommunicationsAct. A0HGPT Tesla A1CX3T HENSOLDT HAG000 thyssenkrupp 750000 Lufthansa 823212 RENK RENK73 BASF BASF11 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) 555200 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Deutsche Bank 514000 Bayer BAY001 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen im Minus -- Broadcom-Zahlen begeistern Anleger -- BigBear.ai weitet Verluste aus -- USA stoppen Mexiko-Strafzölle vorerst -- HPE im Fokus
Top News
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: Baird-Analysten warnen vor enttäuschenden Auslieferungszahlen von Tesla Tesla-Aktie tiefer: Baird-Analysten warnen vor enttäuschenden Auslieferungszahlen von Tesla
So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Erdgas und Silber am Freitagvormittag So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Erdgas und Silber am Freitagvormittag
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Finanzexpertin Annchristin Jahnel: "Börse ist keine Raketenwissenschaft" - So starten Frauen erfolgreich durch

Hapag-Lloyd Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
142,50 EUR -4,50 EUR -3,06 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 25,7 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,09 Div. Rendite 6,85%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN HLAG47

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN DE000HLAG475

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol HLAGF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Underweight

09:51 Uhr
Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Hapag-Lloyd AG
142,50 EUR -4,50 EUR -3,06%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Hapag-Lloyd von 80 auf 75 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Die Preise für Containerfracht seien im Februar abgetaucht, schrieb Analystin Alexia Dogani in ihrem am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenkommentar. Sie kappte ihre Schätzungen auch für die konkurrierenden Reedereien Maersk und ZIM./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2025 / 15:25 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.03.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Hapag-Lloyd Underweight

Unternehmen:
Hapag-Lloyd AG		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
75,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
147,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-49,15%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
142,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-47,37%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
107,33 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Hapag-Lloyd AG

09:51 Hapag-Lloyd Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.02.25 Hapag-Lloyd Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.01.25 Hapag-Lloyd Sell Deutsche Bank AG
30.01.25 Hapag-Lloyd Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.01.25 Hapag-Lloyd Sell UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Hapag-Lloyd AG

finanzen.net Erste Schätzungen: Hapag-Lloyd stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
EQS Group EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd schlie&#223;t gr&#252;ne Finanzierung f&#252;r seine 24 Schiffsneubauten ab
dpa-afx Hapag-Lloyd und Maersk schmieden Allianz für geteilte Laderäume - Aktie fällt dennoch
finanzen.net Januar 2025: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie
dpa-afx Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie fest: Reederei Hapag-Lloyd profitiert von höheren Frachtmengen
EQS Group EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd ver&#246;ffentlicht vorl&#228;ufige Gesch&#228;ftszahlen f&#252;r 2024
dpa-afx ROUNDUP Von China nach Europa in 25 Tagen - neue Expresslinie
dpa-afx Reederverband lobt strengere Regeln für Holzkohletransporte
EQS Group EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd concludes green financing of its 24 new container ships
EQS Group EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd publishes preliminary business figures for 2024
EQS Group EQS-News: Moody&#8217;s upgrades Hapag-Lloyd to &#8216;Ba1&#8217;
EQS Group EQS-AFR: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Group EQS-AFR: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Group EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd concludes long-term offtake agreement for green methanol
EQS Group EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd achieves good result in first three quarters of 2024&#160;
EQS Group EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd orders 24 new container ships