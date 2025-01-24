Jefferies & Company Inc.

Inditex Buy

08:01 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 54 auf 56 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Auch 2025 dürften sich die Unternehmen im Bereich Luxus-Konsumgüter sehr unterschiedlich entwickeln, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Branchenausblick. Inditex ist sein Top-Favorit und auch die dänische Pandora empfahl er zum Kauf. Bei den Spaniern lobte er die immer noch attraktive Gesamtrendite (TSR)./ag/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.01.2025 / 03:29 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.01.2025 / 05:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com