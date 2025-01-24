Inditex Aktie
Marktkap. 152,34 Mrd. EURKGV 22,97
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 54 auf 56 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Auch 2025 dürften sich die Unternehmen im Bereich Luxus-Konsumgüter sehr unterschiedlich entwickeln, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Branchenausblick. Inditex ist sein Top-Favorit und auch die dänische Pandora empfahl er zum Kauf. Bei den Spaniern lobte er die immer noch attraktive Gesamtrendite (TSR)./ag/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.01.2025 / 03:29 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.01.2025 / 05:00 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Buy
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
56,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
48,89 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14,54%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
48,31 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,92%
|
Analyst Name:
James Grzinic
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
53,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|08:01
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.01.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.12.24
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.12.24
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.12.24
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:01
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.01.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.12.24
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.12.24
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.12.24
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:01
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.12.24
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.12.24
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.12.24
|Inditex Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.12.24
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.01.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.12.24
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.12.24
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.09.24
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.09.24
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.12.24
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.12.24
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.12.24
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.12.24
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.12.24
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets