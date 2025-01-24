DAX 21.395 -0,1%ESt50 5.219 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 15,53 -6,9%Dow 44.424 -0,3%Nas 19.954 -0,5%Bitcoin 94.907 -3,2%Euro 1,0468 -0,3%Öl 78,15 -0,4%Gold 2.752 -0,7%
Inditex Aktie

48,31 EUR -0,49 EUR -1,00 %
STU
48,89 EUR +0,04 EUR +0,08 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 152,34 Mrd. EUR

KGV 22,97

WKN A11873

ISIN ES0148396007

Symbol IDEXF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
48,31 EUR -0,49 EUR -1,00%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 54 auf 56 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Auch 2025 dürften sich die Unternehmen im Bereich Luxus-Konsumgüter sehr unterschiedlich entwickeln, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Branchenausblick. Inditex ist sein Top-Favorit und auch die dänische Pandora empfahl er zum Kauf. Bei den Spaniern lobte er die immer noch attraktive Gesamtrendite (TSR)./ag/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.01.2025 / 03:29 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.01.2025 / 05:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Martin Good / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
56,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
48,89 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
14,54%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
48,31 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,92%
Analyst Name:
James Grzinic 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
53,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

08:01 Inditex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.01.25 Inditex Underperform RBC Capital Markets
23.12.24 Inditex Neutral UBS AG
23.12.24 Inditex Underperform RBC Capital Markets
13.12.24 Inditex Hold Deutsche Bank AG
