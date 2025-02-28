DAX 23.164 +2,7%ESt50 5.550 +1,6%Top 10 Crypto 14,00 +13,1%Dow 43.841 +1,4%Nas 18.847 +1,6%Bitcoin 89.172 -1,4%Euro 1,0476 +0,7%Öl 73,25 +0,1%Gold 2.875 +0,6%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Pence belassen. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis der Airline-Holding zum vierten Quartal habe seine Prognose und die Konsensschätzung weit übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / 08:30 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
4,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
3,44 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,25%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
3,47 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,44%
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,49 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

14:01 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:46 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.02.25 International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform Bernstein Research
28.02.25 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

finanzen.net FTSE 100-Papier International Consolidated Airlines-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein International Consolidated Airlines-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren
finanzen.net International Consolidated Airlines-Aktie: Was Analysten im Februar vom Papier halten
finanzen.net Zuversicht in London: FTSE 100 steigt letztendlich
finanzen.net FTSE 100 aktuell: So entwickelt sich der FTSE 100 am Nachmittag
finanzen.net Pluszeichen in London: FTSE 100 bewegt sich am Freitagmittag im Plus
dpa-afx IAG-Aktie fester: British-Airways-Mutter überrascht mit großem Sprung im Tagesgeschäft
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: British-Airways-Mutter IAG legt unerwartet stark im Tagesgeschäft zu
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt IAG auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 5,50 Euro
Zacks What Makes International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) a New Buy Stock
Zacks Is International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Financial Times British Airways owner warns business travel will not return to pre-pandemic levels
Zacks Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY) is a Great Choice
Zacks Why Fast-paced Mover International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Zacks Should Value Investors Buy International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Stock?
Financial Times British Airways backtracks on overhaul of frequent flyer club perks
Zacks Are Investors Undervaluing International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Right Now?