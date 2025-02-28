International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Pence belassen. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis der Airline-Holding zum vierten Quartal habe seine Prognose und die Konsensschätzung weit übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / 08:30 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
4,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
3,44 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,25%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
3,47 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,44%
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,49 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|14:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:46
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.02.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|28.02.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
