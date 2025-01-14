DAX 22.914 +0,3%ESt50 5.537 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 14,45 +0,4%Dow 44.556 +0,0%Nas 20.041 +0,1%Bitcoin 91.583 +0,2%Euro 1,0441 -0,1%Öl 76,41 +0,8%Gold 2.939 +0,1%
Marktkap. 25,3 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN 940602

ISIN NL0000009538

Symbol RYLPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Philips Neutral

09:16 Uhr
Philips Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Philips N.V.
25,19 EUR -1,71 EUR -6,36%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips mit einem Kursziel von 24,70 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Umsatzentwicklung bleibe schwierig, die Niederländer hätten aber ihre Einsparungen optimiert, schrieb Analyst David Adlington am Mittwoch nach den Quartalszahlen. Der Ausblick für 2025 bedeute leichten Korrekturbedarf für den Konsens./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 07:05 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 07:05 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
24,70 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
27,06 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,72%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
25,19 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,95%
Analyst Name:
David Adlington 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
28,46 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

09:16 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:16 Philips Neutral UBS AG
11.02.25 Philips Neutral UBS AG
03.02.25 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.01.25 Philips Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.

dpa-afx Siemens Healthineers-Aktien gefragt: EU bestätigt unfaire China-Bedingungen
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Philips auf 'Hold' - Ziel hoch auf 25 Euro
Dow Jones MÄRKTE EUROPA/Vorsichtig aufwärts - Kursrutsch bei Philips
dpa-afx Philips-Aktie im Sinkflug: Umsatzausblick gesenkt wegen anhaltender China-Schwäche
Dow Jones MÄRKTE EUROPA/Investoren warten ab - Kursrutsch bei Philips
Dow Jones MÄRKTE EUROPA/Gewinne werden abgegeben - Kursrutsch bei Philips
dpa-afx ROUNDUP/China-Schwäche: Medizintechnikkonzern Philips senkt Umsatzausblick
dpa-afx Philips verbucht wieder steigendes Neugeschäft - Aktie mit Kurssprung
GlobeNewswire Philips delivers growth, improved profitability, and strong cash flow in Q4 and 2024; continues solid execution of its three-year plan
EN, Philips Philips’ new AI-assisted workflow and quantitative measurement functions in the EPIQ Elite and Affiniti ultrasound systems speed up exams and increase clinical confidence
GlobeNewswire Philips, World Bank, and Ukraine Ministry of Health announce successful deployment of nationwide acute stroke care upgrade, helping thousands of patients
EN, Philips Philips, World Bank, and Ukraine Ministry of Health announce successful deployment of nationwide acute stroke care upgrade, helping thousands of patients
EN, Philips Philips at #ECR2025: New AI-enabled systems, intelligent software, and imaging cloud services streamline radiology workflows, advance clinical insights
EN, Philips Philips named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for U.S. Enterprise Medical Imaging
EN, Philips Philips and Myocardial Solutions team up to advance AI-enabled cardiac MR imaging
EN, Philips Philips and Myocardial Solutions team up to advance AI-enabled cardiac MR imaging