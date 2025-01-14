Philips Aktie
Marktkap. 25,3 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips mit einem Kursziel von 24,70 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Umsatzentwicklung bleibe schwierig, die Niederländer hätten aber ihre Einsparungen optimiert, schrieb Analyst David Adlington am Mittwoch nach den Quartalszahlen. Der Ausblick für 2025 bedeute leichten Korrekturbedarf für den Konsens./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 07:05 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 07:05 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Alexander Tihonov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
24,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
27,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,72%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
25,19 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,95%
|
Analyst Name:
David Adlington
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
28,46 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
