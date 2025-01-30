DAX 21.761 +0,2%ESt50 5.301 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto 16,37 -2,7%Dow 44.882 +0,4%Nas 19.682 +0,3%Bitcoin 100.447 -0,4%Euro 1,0378 -0,1%Öl 76,57 -0,6%Gold 2.795 +0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Microsoft 870747 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Bank 514000 Apple 865985 Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 RENK RENK73 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX Infineon 623100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Rekordrally geht weiter: DAX im Plus -- Nikkei letztlich in Grün -- Apple überzeugt beim Gewinn -- Intel im vierten Quartal besser als erwartet -- Atlassian, Samsung, Visa, HPE und Juniper im Fokus
Top News
Nach Feiertagspause: Chip-Aktien um SK hynix und Co. brechen ein Nach Feiertagspause: Chip-Aktien um SK hynix und Co. brechen ein
Walgreens Boots Alliance setzt Dividende aus - Aktie bricht ein Walgreens Boots Alliance setzt Dividende aus - Aktie bricht ein
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Nur noch heute: Sichere Dir jetzt noch Deinen Mega-Bonus - Jetzt informieren!

Philips Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Philips Aktien-Sparplan
26,80 EUR +0,44 EUR +1,67 %
STU
26,67 EUR +0,30 EUR +1,14 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 24,48 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN 940602

ISIN NL0000009538

Symbol RYLPF

UBS AG

Philips Neutral

11:01 Uhr
Philips Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Philips N.V.
26,80 EUR 0,44 EUR 1,67%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Philips mit einem Kursziel von 26,50 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Anleger seien aktuell eher vorsichtig für die Niederländer, schrieb Analyst Graham Doyle in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar zur Berichtssaison der europäischen Medizintechnikbranche. Ein organisches Wachstumsziel von 1 bis 3 Prozent bei 40 bis 80 Basispunkten Margenanstieg wäre ganz in Ordnung./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.01.2025 / 18:04 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.01.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
26,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
26,67 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,64%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
26,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,12%
Analyst Name:
Graham Doyle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
28,46 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

11:01 Philips Neutral UBS AG
23.01.25 Philips Outperform Bernstein Research
17.01.25 Philips Neutral UBS AG
15.01.25 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.01.25 Philips Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.

dpa-afx Siemens Healthineers-Aktien gefragt: EU bestätigt unfaire China-Bedingungen
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Philips auf 'Hold' - Ziel hoch auf 25 Euro
Dow Jones MÄRKTE EUROPA/Vorsichtig aufwärts - Kursrutsch bei Philips
dpa-afx Philips-Aktie im Sinkflug: Umsatzausblick gesenkt wegen anhaltender China-Schwäche
Dow Jones MÄRKTE EUROPA/Investoren warten ab - Kursrutsch bei Philips
Dow Jones MÄRKTE EUROPA/Gewinne werden abgegeben - Kursrutsch bei Philips
dpa-afx ROUNDUP/China-Schwäche: Medizintechnikkonzern Philips senkt Umsatzausblick
dpa-afx Philips verbucht wieder steigendes Neugeschäft - Aktie mit Kurssprung
PR Newswire Philips and leading dental practice network Tend collaborate to enhance patients' smiles with Philips Zoom! whitening portfolio
PR Newswire Bridgefield Capital Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Philips Emergency Care Business, Global Leader in Saving Lives
EN, Philips Philips to sell its Emergency Care business to Bridgefield Capital
EN, Philips Developing the cardiac ultrasound technology of the future
EN, Philips Eye in the sky: how virtual collaboration can improve access to care around the world
EN, Philips Inside Insights: Podcast series explores diagnosis and treatment innovation during COVID-19
EN, Philips 10 innovative examples of telehealth in action
EN, Philips Philips spotlights scalable and interoperable clinical and operational solutions at #HIMSS24