Philips Aktie
Marktkap. 24,48 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Philips mit einem Kursziel von 26,50 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Anleger seien aktuell eher vorsichtig für die Niederländer, schrieb Analyst Graham Doyle in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar zur Berichtssaison der europäischen Medizintechnikbranche. Ein organisches Wachstumsziel von 1 bis 3 Prozent bei 40 bis 80 Basispunkten Margenanstieg wäre ganz in Ordnung./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.01.2025 / 18:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.01.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
26,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
26,67 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,64%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
26,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,12%
|
Analyst Name:
Graham Doyle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
28,46 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Philips N.V.
|11:01
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.01.25
|Philips Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.01.25
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.01.25
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.01.25
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:01
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.01.25
|Philips Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.01.25
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.01.25
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.01.25
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.01.25
|Philips Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.01.25
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.11.24
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.11.24
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.24
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.10.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.09.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.07.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|11:01
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.01.25
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.01.25
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.01.25
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.12.24
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG