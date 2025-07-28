Stellantis Aktie
WKN A2QL01
ISIN NL00150001Q9
Symbol STLA
Stellantis Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Stellantis nach detaillierten Halbjahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 9,70 Euro belassen. Die finalen Kennziffern des Autokonzerns hätten den vorläufigen Eckdaten entsprochen, schrieb Patrick Hummel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Der Ausblick auf das zweite Halbjahr liege jedoch am untersten Ende der Erwartungen./rob/edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2025 / 06:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Analysen zu Stellantis
|12:16
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.07.25
|Stellantis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.07.25
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.07.25
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.07.25
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.07.25
|Stellantis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.07.25
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.07.25
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.07.25
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.07.25
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.07.25
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.07.25
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.25
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.05.25
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.10.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.05.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.02.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.10.21
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|22.07.25
|Stellantis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.07.25
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.07.25
|17.07.25
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets