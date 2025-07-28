DAX 24.285 +1,3%ESt50 5.403 +1,2%Top 10 Crypto 16,21 -0,1%Dow 44.838 -0,1%Nas 21.179 +0,3%Bitcoin 102.393 +0,7%Euro 1,1579 -0,1%Öl 70,29 -0,2%Gold 3.326 +0,4%
Stellantis Aktie

8,10 EUR -0,18 EUR -2,18 %
STU
9,40 USD -0,73 USD -7,16 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Marktkap. 23,7 Mrd. EUR

KGV 6,79 Div. Rendite 5,40%
WKN A2QL01

ISIN NL00150001Q9

Symbol STLA

UBS AG

Stellantis Neutral

12:16 Uhr
Stellantis Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Stellantis nach detaillierten Halbjahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 9,70 Euro belassen. Die finalen Kennziffern des Autokonzerns hätten den vorläufigen Eckdaten entsprochen, schrieb Patrick Hummel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Der Ausblick auf das zweite Halbjahr liege jedoch am untersten Ende der Erwartungen./rob/edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2025 / 06:38 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Stellantis		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
9,70 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
8,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,77%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
8,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,69%
Analyst Name:
Patrick Hummel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,96 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

