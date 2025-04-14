Rio Tinto Aktie
Marktkap. 82,5 Mrd. EURKGV 8,48 Div. Rendite 6,54%
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5000 Pence belassen. Analyst Myles Allsop verwies in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie darauf, dass der Bergbaukonzern wegen extremer Wetterereignisse nun erwarte, dass die Eisenerzförderung aus der Mine in Pilbara (Westaustralien) im Gesamtjahr am unteren Ende seiner Prognosespanne liegen werde. Die anderen Geschäftsbereiche lägen dagegen weitgehend im Plan./ck/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2025 / 11:55 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2025 / 11:55 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
50,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
50,52 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
43,53 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
58,60 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
