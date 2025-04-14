UBS AG

Rio Tinto Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5000 Pence belassen. Analyst Myles Allsop verwies in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie darauf, dass der Bergbaukonzern wegen extremer Wetterereignisse nun erwarte, dass die Eisenerzförderung aus der Mine in Pilbara (Westaustralien) im Gesamtjahr am unteren Ende seiner Prognosespanne liegen werde. Die anderen Geschäftsbereiche lägen dagegen weitgehend im Plan./ck/he

