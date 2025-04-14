DAX 21.316 +0,3%ESt50 4.967 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 10,85 -4,0%Dow 40.266 -0,3%Nas 16.522 -1,8%Bitcoin 74.821 +1,0%Euro 1,1373 +0,8%Öl 65,93 +1,7%Gold 3.323 +2,9%
UBS AG

Rio Tinto Neutral

17:16 Uhr
Rio Tinto Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5000 Pence belassen. Analyst Myles Allsop verwies in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie darauf, dass der Bergbaukonzern wegen extremer Wetterereignisse nun erwarte, dass die Eisenerzförderung aus der Mine in Pilbara (Westaustralien) im Gesamtjahr am unteren Ende seiner Prognosespanne liegen werde. Die anderen Geschäftsbereiche lägen dagegen weitgehend im Plan./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2025 / 11:55 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2025 / 11:55 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com

