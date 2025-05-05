DAX 23.063 -1,2%ESt50 5.244 -0,7%Top 10 Crypto 12,22 -2,5%Dow 41.219 -0,2%Nas 17.844 -0,7%Bitcoin 83.204 -0,6%Euro 1,1326 +0,1%Öl 61,69 +2,4%Gold 3.380 +1,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Palantir A2QA4J BASF BASF11 Lufthansa 823212 Berkshire Hathaway A0YJQ2 Allianz 840400 Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Deutsche Bank 514000 DEUTZ 630500 HENSOLDT HAG000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Kanzlerwahl im Blick: DAX bricht ein -- Chinas Börsen letztlich freundlich -- Palantir mit starken Zahlen -- TeamViewer enttäuscht beim Wachstum -- NVIDIA, MTU, Zalando, FMC, Conti im Fokus
Top News
DAX fällt nach gescheiterter Kanzlerwahl unter 23.000-Punkte-Marke DAX fällt nach gescheiterter Kanzlerwahl unter 23.000-Punkte-Marke
FMC-Aktie stärker: Dialysepezialist überrascht zum Jahresstart FMC-Aktie stärker: Dialysepezialist überrascht zum Jahresstart
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
1 Aktie gratisHol Dir jetzt Dein finanzen.net ZERO-Depot ohne Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads)

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
12,51 EUR +0,03 EUR +0,20 %
STU
11,21 CHF +0,16 CHF +1,40 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 11,93 Mrd. EUR

KGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

10:51 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
12,51 EUR 0,03 EUR 0,20%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Vestas mit einem Kursziel von 132 dänischen Kronen auf "Buy" belassen. Der Jahresauftakt der Dänen sei stark gewesen, schrieb Lucas Ferhani am Dienstag nach den Quartalszahlen. Der Auftragseing erfülle die Erwartungen./rob/ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2025 / 02:24 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2025 / 02:24 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
132,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
12,51 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Lucas Ferhani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
140,00 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

10:51 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:41 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy UBS AG
10:01 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09:51 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.04.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

finanzen.net Ausblick: Vestas Wind Systems A-S gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
finanzen.net Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats April
finanzen.net Erste Schätzungen: Vestas Wind Systems A-S zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
finanzen.net So stuften die Analysten die Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
dpa-afx Aktien von Nordex, Vestas Wind, Siemens-Energy und Co. profitieren stark von Einigung auf Finanzpakete
finanzen.net Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Februar
finanzen.net Vestas Wind Systems A-S zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
dpa-afx Vestas erwartet nach Rekordaufträgen weiteres Wachstum - Aktie dreht ins Plus
Benzinga Vestas Wind Systems Earnings Analysis: Q4 Recap
Benzinga Earnings Breakdown: Vestas Wind Systems Q4
Benzinga Vestas Wind Systems Earnings Report: Q4 Overview
RSS Feed
Vestas Wind Systems A-S zu myNews hinzufügen