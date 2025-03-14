Jefferies & Company Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy

15:46 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 138 auf 132 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Vor den Zahlen zum ersten Quartal habe er seine Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognosen (Ebit) für 2025 und 2026 leicht reduziert, schrieb Analyst Lucas Ferhani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Windturbinenhersteller dürfte in puncto Auftragseingang einen langsamen Jahresstart verzeichnet haben./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2025 / 06:12 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.03.2025 / 06:12 / ET

