Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

Marktkap. 13,49 Mrd. EUR

KGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

15:46 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
12,61 EUR -0,72 EUR -5,40%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 138 auf 132 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Vor den Zahlen zum ersten Quartal habe er seine Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognosen (Ebit) für 2025 und 2026 leicht reduziert, schrieb Analyst Lucas Ferhani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Windturbinenhersteller dürfte in puncto Auftragseingang einen langsamen Jahresstart verzeichnet haben./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2025 / 06:12 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.03.2025 / 06:12 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
132,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
12,61 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Lucas Ferhani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
150,38 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

15:46 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
18.03.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.03.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.03.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.02.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

dpa-afx Aktien von Nordex, Vestas Wind, Siemens-Energy und Co. profitieren stark von Einigung auf Finanzpakete
finanzen.net Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Februar
finanzen.net Vestas Wind Systems A-S zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
dpa-afx Vestas erwartet nach Rekordaufträgen weiteres Wachstum - Aktie dreht ins Plus
finanzen.net Ausblick: Vestas Wind Systems A-S gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
finanzen.net Januar 2025: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie angepasst
dpa-afx Orsted-Aktie bricht nach Milliardenabschreibungen ein - Druck auf Aktie von RWE und Nordex
finanzen.net Erste Schätzungen: Vestas Wind Systems A-S legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Benzinga Vestas Wind Systems Earnings Analysis: Q4 Recap
Benzinga Earnings Breakdown: Vestas Wind Systems Q4
Benzinga Vestas Wind Systems Earnings Report: Q4 Overview
