Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 13,49 Mrd. EURKGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,56%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Vestas von 138 auf 132 dänische Kronen gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Vor den Zahlen zum ersten Quartal habe er seine Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognosen (Ebit) für 2025 und 2026 leicht reduziert, schrieb Analyst Lucas Ferhani in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Windturbinenhersteller dürfte in puncto Auftragseingang einen langsamen Jahresstart verzeichnet haben./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2025 / 06:12 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.03.2025 / 06:12 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
