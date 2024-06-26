DAX 18.144 -0,1%ESt50 4.913 -0,1%MSCI World 3.519 +0,0%Dow 39.128 +0,0%Nas 17.805 +0,5%Bitcoin 57.226 +0,6%Euro 1,0698 +0,2%Öl 85,81 +0,7%Gold 2.313 +0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rivian Automotive A3C47B Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Apple 865985 TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 NEL ASA A0B733 Micron Technology 869020 Allianz 840400 Airbus 938914 Lufthansa 823212 Cavendish Hydrogen Asa Registered A40EDQ
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX um Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schließen rot -- Rheinmetall erhält Großauftrag -- H&M enttäuscht mit Quartalszahlen -- Micron mit schwarzen Zahlen -- NVIDIA, Kering, Deutsche Bank, Moderna im Fokus
Top News
Rheinmetall-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Rheinmetall zieht Großauftrag von Fahrzeughersteller an Land
Vonovia-Aktie und Co. gesucht: Analysten für Immobilienwerte zuversichtlicher
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Anlagestrategien im Überblick: So finden Sie die Richtige für Ihre Finanzen. Jetzt mehr erfahren!

Vonovia Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Vonovia Aktien-Sparplan
26,36 EUR +0,32 EUR +1,23 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 21,66 Mrd. EUR KGV 15,93

WKN A1ML7J

ISIN DE000A1ML7J1

Symbol VNNVF

Deutsche Bank AG

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy

11:16 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
26,36 EUR 0,32 EUR 1,23%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 30 auf 33 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Stimmung für Immobilienaktien habe sich auch wegen der verbesserten Finanzierungsbedingungen an den Kreditmärkten aufgehellt, schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Infolge des Beginns des Zinssenkungszyklus der Europäischen Zentralbank dürften sich die Perspektiven weiter aufhellen./mis/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / 04:11 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
33,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
26,06 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
26,63%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
26,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,19%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
31,25 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

11:16 Vonovia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08:01 Vonovia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.06.24 Vonovia Buy Baader Bank
07.06.24 Vonovia Underweight Morgan Stanley
03.06.24 Vonovia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)