Vonovia Aktie
WKN A1ML7J
ISIN DE000A1ML7J1
Symbol VNNVF
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 30 auf 33 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Stimmung für Immobilienaktien habe sich auch wegen der verbesserten Finanzierungsbedingungen an den Kreditmärkten aufgehellt, schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Infolge des Beginns des Zinssenkungszyklus der Europäischen Zentralbank dürften sich die Perspektiven weiter aufhellen./mis/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / 04:11 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
33,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
26,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,63%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
26,36 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,19%
|
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
31,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|11:16
|Vonovia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:01
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Baader Bank
|07.06.24
|Vonovia Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|03.06.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:16
|Vonovia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:01
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Baader Bank
|07.06.24
|Vonovia Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|03.06.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
