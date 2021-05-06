  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
UBS ist neuer Unlimited Partner bei ING - jetzt informieren und direkt traden!-w-

Vonovia Aktie WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

51,22EUR
-0,90EUR
-1,73%
11:30:07
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
05.05.2021 10:56

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy (UBS AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vonovia nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe ein insgesamt solides Zahlenwerk abgeliefert, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/ag

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vonovia
Long
 CL7G99 4,95
1,04
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vonovia
Long
 SR8CSJ 9,57
0,54
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL7G99, SR8CSJ. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.05.2021 / 06:50 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.05.2021 / 06:50 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
70,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
52,98 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
32,13%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
51,22 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,67%
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
66,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

06.05.21 Vonovia buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.05.21 Vonovia Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.05.21 Vonovia buy Kepler Cheuvreux
05.05.21 Vonovia buy UBS AG
05.05.21 Vonovia overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) News
RSS Feed
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+29,34%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +29,34%
Ø Kursziel: 66,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
55
60
65
70
75
80
Independent Research GmbH
57,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
68,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
67,00 €
Barclays Capital
74,00 €
UBS AG
70,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
56,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
70,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
55,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
62,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
84 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
66,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +29,34%
Ø Kursziel: 66,25
alle Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:24 Uhr freenet buy
10:21 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
10:21 Uhr GEA Underweight
10:21 Uhr adidas buy
10:21 Uhr freenet Hold
10:20 Uhr Zalando Hold
10:20 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care buy
10:20 Uhr BMW Neutral
10:19 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
10:19 Uhr Siemens buy
10:19 Uhr Bertrandt buy
10:18 Uhr Zalando buy
10:18 Uhr EVOTEC buy
10:18 Uhr Hannover Rück buy
10:18 Uhr CompuGroup Medical buy
10:17 Uhr adidas Hold
10:17 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
10:17 Uhr Alstom overweight
10:17 Uhr Infineon buy
10:17 Uhr New Work Hold
10:17 Uhr S&T buy
10:16 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
10:16 Uhr HELLA buy
10:16 Uhr Siltronic Hold
10:16 Uhr Henkel vz. buy
10:15 Uhr Continental buy
10:15 Uhr adidas Sector Perform
09:59 Uhr Amadeus IT Neutral
09:34 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Neutral
09:34 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
09:34 Uhr RTL Neutral
09:32 Uhr KRONES add
08:34 Uhr Evonik Hold
08:33 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
07:07 Uhr freenet Hold
07:06 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
07:06 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Hold
07:04 Uhr CompuGroup Medical Hold
07:04 Uhr BayWa buy
07:01 Uhr Henkel vz. Hold
06:59 Uhr Evonik Hold
06:57 Uhr Siemens Energy buy
06:56 Uhr RATIONAL Reduce
06:54 Uhr DEUTZ buy
06:52 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
06:51 Uhr Stellantis buy
06.05.21 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) buy
06.05.21 freenet kaufen
06.05.21 Henkel vz. Outperform
06.05.21 Daimler buy

Top-Rankings

Die zehn größten Übernahmen
Wer legte für wen das meiste Geld auf den Tisch?
Die zehn größten Chiphersteller der Welt
Welche Konzerne regieren die Welt der Halbleiterproduzenten?
Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diese Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen

Umfrage

Die Sorge vor der steigenden Inflation wächst; mit welchen Assets Klassen versuchen Sie Ihr Depot zu diversifizieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen