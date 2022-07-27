  • Suche
Vonovia Aktie

32,06EUR
+1,00EUR
+3,22%
17:15:15
STU

WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

28.07.2022 15:16

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vonovia nach einem Medienbericht über einen möglichen, milliardenschweren Verkauf eines Immobilienportfolios auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 36,50 Euro belassen. Ein solcher Deal würde sich positiv auf die Verschuldung und die Dividende auswirken, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.07.2022 / 17:56 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.07.2022 / 17:56 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
36,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
31,25 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,80%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
32,06 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,85%
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
47,40 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

15:16 Uhr Vonovia Buy UBS AG
11:51 Uhr Vonovia Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.07.22 Vonovia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.07.22 Vonovia Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12.07.22 Vonovia Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+47,85%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +47,85%
Ø Kursziel: 47,40
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
70
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
40 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
57,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
34,00 €
UBS AG
37 €
RBC Capital Markets
40,00 €
Morgan Stanley
48,00 €
Warburg Research
60 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
69,00 €
Barclays Capital
42,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +47,85%
Ø Kursziel: 47,40
