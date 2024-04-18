Vonovia Aktie
WKN A1ML7J
ISIN DE000A1ML7J1
Symbol VNNVF
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vonovia auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Der deutsche Wohnungsmarkt stehe auf solidem Fundament, schrieb Analyst Neil Green in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Die Nachfrage übertreffe das Angebot. Folgen seien rekordniedrige Leerstandsquoten und steigende Mieteinnahmen./bek/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2024 / 20:43 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.04.2024 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vonovia SE
Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
30,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
25,75 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,50%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
25,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,05%
|
Analyst Name:
Neil Green
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
30,53 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|13:46
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.03.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.03.24
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.24
|Vonovia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
