DAX 18.081 -0,3%ESt50 4.990 -0,4%MSCI World 3.323 +1,2%Dow 38.359 -0,4%Nas 15.715 +0,1%Bitcoin 60.922 -1,8%Euro 1,0690 -0,1%Öl 87,95 -0,6%Gold 2.333 +0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T EVOTEC 566480 NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Bayer BAY001 RENK RENK73 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Allianz 840400 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Infineon 623100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen uneins -- DAX gibt nach -- Tesla mit Umsatzrückgang -- Deutsche Börse mit soliden Geschäftszahlen -- EVOTEC-Ausblick enttäuscht -- Xiaomi, NIO, TMTG, Visa, Plug Power im Fokus
Top News
AT&T-Aktie kaum bewegt: Erwartungen dank Kundenzustrom übertroffen
Polestar-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Tesla-Konkurrent Polestar plant US-Produktion
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Jobangebot: finanzen.net sucht Dich - Börsenprofi mit starker Schreibe für freie Mitarbeit gesucht!

Vonovia Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Vonovia Aktien-Sparplan
25,20 EUR -0,54 EUR -2,10 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 20,66 Mrd. EUR KGV -3,68

WKN A1ML7J

ISIN DE000A1ML7J1

Symbol VNNVF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight

13:46 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
25,20 EUR -0,54 EUR -2,10%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vonovia auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 30 Euro belassen. Der deutsche Wohnungsmarkt stehe auf solidem Fundament, schrieb Analyst Neil Green in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Die Nachfrage übertreffe das Angebot. Folgen seien rekordniedrige Leerstandsquoten und steigende Mieteinnahmen./bek/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2024 / 20:43 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.04.2024 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Overweight

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
30,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
25,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,50%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
25,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,05%
Analyst Name:
Neil Green 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
30,53 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

13:46 Vonovia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.04.24 Vonovia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.03.24 Vonovia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.03.24 Vonovia Underweight Barclays Capital
19.03.24 Vonovia Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)