NORMA Group-Aktie: Ziele wieder im Blick

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX vor EZB-Signalen schwächer -- Heidelberger Druck plant Wachstum -- UBS hebt Daumen für Tesla -- Lufthansa, HOCHTIEF, Airbus im Fokus

Daimler Truck-Aktie sinkt: DZ Bank stuft Daimler Truck auf 'Halten' ab. Beiersdorf will stärker wachsen als der Markt. Eni bringt Plenitude in Mailand an die Börse. Rheinmetall erhält Aufträge für Abgasrückführungssysteme British American Tobacco bestätigt Ausblick für 2022. Ryanair-Deutschland-Chef erwartet steigende Ticketpreise.