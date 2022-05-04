  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
EU verfehlt Klimaziel: Chance für Green-Tech Aktien?-w-
09.06.2022 12:30

NORMA Group-Aktie: Ziele wieder im Blick

Euro am Sonntag-Aktien-Check: NORMA Group-Aktie: Ziele wieder im Blick | Nachricht | finanzen.net
Euro am Sonntag-Aktien-Check
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Der Spezialist für Verbindungstechnik NORMA Group hatte nach dem ersten Quartal seine Jahresziele bestätigt.
Werbung
€uro am Sonntag
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

von Florian Hielscher, Euro am Sonntag

Manche Analysten zeigten sich skeptisch, da die Produktion in China durch die Corona-Lage eingeschränkt war. Nun macht sich Hoffnung breit, dass die Beschränkungen im Reich der Mitte schrittweise wegfallen. Anleger wurden für die NORMA Group und das Erreichen der Jahresziele wieder optimistischer.











_________________________________
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf NORMA Group SE
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf NORMA Group SE
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Norma Group

Nachrichten zu NORMA Group SE

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Euro am Sonntag-Aktien-Check
NORMA Group-Aktie: Ziele wieder im Blick
Der Spezialist für Verbindungstechnik NORMA Group hatte nach dem ersten Quartal seine Jahresziele bestätigt.
01.06.22
DGAP-PVR: NORMA Group SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
31.05.22
Mai 2022: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der NORMA Group SE-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
NORMA Group-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
27.05.22
DGAP-PVR: NORMA Group SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
24.05.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC senkt Ziel für Norma Group auf 41 Euro - 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
11.05.22
DGAP-PVR: NORMA Group SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
09.05.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck Aufhäuser IB senkt Norma Group auf 'Hold' - Ziel 27 Euro (dpa-afx)
06.05.22
NORMA Group SE gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
04.05.22
NORMA-Aktie höher: NORMA mit moderatem Wachstum (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NORMA Group News
RSS Feed
NORMA Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NORMA Group SE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.06.2022NORMA Group SE BuyWarburg Research
06.06.2022NORMA Group SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.05.2022NORMA Group SE BuyHSBC
09.05.2022NORMA Group SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
09.05.2022NORMA Group SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.06.2022NORMA Group SE BuyWarburg Research
06.06.2022NORMA Group SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.05.2022NORMA Group SE BuyHSBC
04.05.2022NORMA Group SE KaufenDZ BANK
21.04.2022NORMA Group SE BuyBaader Bank
09.05.2022NORMA Group SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
09.05.2022NORMA Group SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
31.03.2022NORMA Group SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.03.2022NORMA Group SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
19.01.2022NORMA Group SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.07.2020NORMA Group SE ReduceOddo BHF
29.04.2020NORMA Group SE ReduceHSBC
15.10.2019NORMA Group SE UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
23.08.2019NORMA Group SE UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
26.06.2019NORMA Group SE ReduceOddo BHF

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NORMA Group SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene NORMA Group News

31.05.22Mai 2022: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der NORMA Group SE-Aktie angepasst
09.05.22ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck Aufhäuser IB senkt Norma Group auf 'Hold' - Ziel 27 Euro
01.06.22DGAP-PVR: NORMA Group SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
11.05.22DGAP-PVR: NORMA Group SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
24.05.22ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC senkt Ziel für Norma Group auf 41 Euro - 'Buy'
27.05.22DGAP-PVR: NORMA Group SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
11.05.22DGAP-PVR: NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
18.05.22Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Software AG und Norma ex-Dividende
27.05.22DGAP-PVR: NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
01.06.22DGAP-PVR: NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Weitere NORMA Group News
Werbung

Trading-News

EZB-Sitzung: Womit ist heute zu rechnen?
Vontobel: Noch bis 13.06.2022: Jetzt Aktienanleihen und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barrieren (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Technische Gegenreaktion im Aufwärtstrend
DAX-Ausblick - Was macht Christine Lagarde?
Schaeffler forciert Brennstoffzellen-Kooperation
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Portfolioabsicherung: Sinnvoll oder Risiko?
Was beinhaltet der BIT Capital Crypto-Fonds
Portfolio diversifizieren mit exklusiven Immobilieninvestments
Apple - "Buy or Sell"
Die EZB ist in einer misslichen Lage
Besseres Sparbuch: Flexibler Vorsorgeplan mit Top-Zinsen
Höchstwertung mit 5 Sternen:BSDEX erhält Auszeichnung von Capital
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur NORMA Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

NORMA Group Peer Group News

08.06.223i Group PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
31.05.223i Group PLC : Total Voting Rights
30.05.223i Group PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
26.05.223i Group PLC : Doc re. 2022 Notice of AGM
25.05.223i Infrastructure : Partial syndication of investment in ESVAGT
23.05.223i Infrastructure : Doc re. 2022 Notice of AGM
19.05.223i Group PLC : Doc re. 2022 Annual Report and Accounts
17.05.223i Group PLC : Holding(s) in Company
12.05.223i Group PLC : Results for the year to 31 March 2022
10.05.223i Infrastructure : Doc re. 2022 Annual Report and Accounts

News von

Diese Baby- und Kinderprodukte gibts zum Sparpreis
Prime Day 2022  Diese Sonderangebote gelten jetzt schon
EZB vor der Zinswende  Lagarde steckt in einem historischen Dilemma
So reich wie nie  doch jetzt beginnt das Bangen um den Wohlstand
Preisschock bei Strom, Heizöl und Gas  was Verbraucher jetzt tun können

News von

Windenergie-Aktien mit überraschendem Potential
Anleger greifen nach Split bei Amazon-Aktie zu - 50 Prozent Potenzial
Dax-Marktausblick: Börsen vor EZB-Sitzung im Rückwärtsgang - Finanzwerte fallen
Ölpreise auf hohem Niveau - charttechnisch wird es nun spannend
Dieser Energie-Riese ist ein echtes Schnäppchen

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX vor EZB-Signalen schwächer -- Heidelberger Druck plant Wachstum -- UBS hebt Daumen für Tesla -- Lufthansa, HOCHTIEF, Airbus im Fokus

Daimler Truck-Aktie sinkt: DZ Bank stuft Daimler Truck auf 'Halten' ab. Beiersdorf will stärker wachsen als der Markt. Eni bringt Plenitude in Mailand an die Börse. Rheinmetall erhält Aufträge für Abgasrückführungssysteme British American Tobacco bestätigt Ausblick für 2022. Ryanair-Deutschland-Chef erwartet steigende Ticketpreise.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 22 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 22 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 22 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
In diesen Ländern ist Wohnen am teuersten
Top 20
1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
1. Quartal 2022: In diese Aktien investierte Bill Ackmans Pershing Square Capital Management
Portfolio unter der Lupe
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Inflation, Nullzins, Bärenmarkt - wie renditestark sind Sie in diesem Jahr?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen