Performance

KW 27: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt

05.07.25 03:14 Uhr
KW 27 im MDAX: Diese Aktien überzeugten - und diese enttäuschten | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.280,9 PKT -107,2 PKT -0,35%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 27 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 27/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.06.2025 und dem 04.07.2025. Stand ist der 04.07.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: -6,63 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 49: Evonik

Evonik: -6,49 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,96 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 47: LANXESS

LANXESS: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 46: GEA

GEA: -3,86 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 45: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -3,83 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 44: Bechtle

Bechtle: -3,68 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 43: IONOS

IONOS: -3,26 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -3,07 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 41: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -2,33 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -2,26 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 39: Aurubis

Aurubis: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 38: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 37: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 36: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -1,80 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 34: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -1,66 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 33: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -1,50 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 31: United Internet

United Internet: -1,14 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Talanx

Talanx: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 29: RTL

RTL: -0,68 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 28: freenet

freenet: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 27: Scout24

Scout24: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 26: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -0,41 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: RENK

RENK: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 24: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 0,08 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 23: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 0,11 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 22: KRONES

KRONES: 0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 21: K+S

K+S: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 20: Fraport

Fraport: 0,55 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 19: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 18: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 17: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 16: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 15: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 13: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 12: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 2,50 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 11: TRATON

TRATON: 2,78 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 10: TUI

TUI: 2,88 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 3,12 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 8: Nordex

Nordex: 3,89 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 7: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 4,15 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 6: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 4,74 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 5: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 5,33 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 4: AUTO1

AUTO1: 5,50 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 7,23 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 2: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 10,15 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 1: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 11,16 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

