KW 27: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 27/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.06.2025 und dem 04.07.2025. Stand ist der 04.07.2025.
Platz 50: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: -6,63 Prozent
Platz 49: Evonik
Evonik: -6,49 Prozent
Platz 48: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -5,96 Prozent
Platz 47: LANXESS
LANXESS: -5,00 Prozent
Platz 46: GEA
GEA: -3,86 Prozent
Platz 45: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -3,83 Prozent
Platz 44: Bechtle
Bechtle: -3,68 Prozent
Platz 43: IONOS
IONOS: -3,26 Prozent
Platz 42: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -3,07 Prozent
Platz 41: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -2,33 Prozent
Platz 40: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -2,26 Prozent
Platz 39: Aurubis
Aurubis: -1,92 Prozent
Platz 38: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -1,92 Prozent
Platz 37: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -1,87 Prozent
Platz 36: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -1,80 Prozent
Platz 35: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -1,71 Prozent
Platz 34: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -1,66 Prozent
Platz 33: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -1,50 Prozent
Platz 32: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -1,38 Prozent
Platz 31: United Internet
United Internet: -1,14 Prozent
Platz 30: Talanx
Talanx: -0,91 Prozent
Platz 29: RTL
RTL: -0,68 Prozent
Platz 28: freenet
freenet: -0,65 Prozent
Platz 27: Scout24
Scout24: -0,61 Prozent
Platz 26: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -0,41 Prozent
Platz 25: RENK
RENK: -0,05 Prozent
Platz 24: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 0,08 Prozent
Platz 23: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 0,11 Prozent
Platz 22: KRONES
KRONES: 0,29 Prozent
Platz 21: K+S
K+S: 0,51 Prozent
Platz 20: Fraport
Fraport: 0,55 Prozent
Platz 19: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 0,80 Prozent
Platz 18: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 0,90 Prozent
Platz 17: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 1,05 Prozent
Platz 16: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 1,25 Prozent
Platz 15: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 1,53 Prozent
Platz 14: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 1,57 Prozent
Platz 13: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 1,76 Prozent
Platz 12: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 2,50 Prozent
Platz 11: TRATON
TRATON: 2,78 Prozent
Platz 10: TUI
TUI: 2,88 Prozent
Platz 9: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 3,12 Prozent
Platz 8: Nordex
Nordex: 3,89 Prozent
Platz 7: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 4,15 Prozent
Platz 6: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 4,74 Prozent
Platz 5: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 5,33 Prozent
Platz 4: AUTO1
AUTO1: 5,50 Prozent
Platz 3: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 7,23 Prozent
Platz 2: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 10,15 Prozent
Platz 1: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 11,16 Prozent
