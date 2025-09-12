KW 37: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 37/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 05.09.2025 und dem 12.09.2025. Stand ist der 12.09.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Nordex
Nordex: -9,30 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 49: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -7,48 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 48: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -6,15 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 47: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -3,84 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 46: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -3,80 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 45: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -3,63 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 44: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -2,49 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 43: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -1,56 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 42: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -1,39 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 41: Bechtle
Bechtle: -1,39 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 40: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -1,38 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 39: freenet
freenet: -1,35 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 38: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,22 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 37: Evonik
Evonik: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: RTL
RTL: -0,85 Prozent
Quelle: RTL Group
Platz 35: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -0,76 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 34: TUI
TUI: -0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -0,65 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 32: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -0,52 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 31: LANXESS
LANXESS: -0,52 Prozent
Quelle: LANXESS
Platz 30: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -0,33 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 29: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -0,24 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: K+S
K+S: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 27: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -0,07 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,06 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 25: Talanx
Talanx: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 24: Scout24
Scout24: 0,45 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 23: United Internet
United Internet: 0,45 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 0,47 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 21: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: TRATON
TRATON: 0,73 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 19: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: 0,75 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 18: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: GEA
GEA: 1,42 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 16: Aurubis
Aurubis: 1,53 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 15: AUTO1
AUTO1: 1,68 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 13: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: 2,26 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 12: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 2,42 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 11: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,69 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 10: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 2,84 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 9: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 3,21 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 8: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,34 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 7: Fraport
Fraport: 3,98 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 6: KRONES
KRONES: 4,50 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 5: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 4,98 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 4: RENK
RENK: 6,02 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 3: IONOS
IONOS: 6,44 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 7,07 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 7,36 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Weitere News
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com