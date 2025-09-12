DAX23.698 ±-0,0%ESt505.391 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto16,40 +1,9%Dow45.834 -0,6%Nas22.141 +0,4%Bitcoin99.093 +0,2%Euro1,1723 ±0,0%Öl66,88 +0,9%Gold3.643 ±0,0%
Performance

KW 37: So performten die MDAX-Aktien zuletzt

13.09.25 03:06 Uhr
MDAX in KW 37: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer der Woche im Überblick | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
30.175,2 PKT 28,8 PKT 0,10%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 37 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 37/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 05.09.2025 und dem 12.09.2025. Stand ist der 12.09.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Nordex

Nordex: -9,30 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 49: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -7,48 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 48: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -6,15 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 47: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -3,84 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 46: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -3,80 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 45: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -3,63 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 44: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -2,49 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 43: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 42: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 41: Bechtle

Bechtle: -1,39 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 40: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 39: freenet

freenet: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 38: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,22 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 37: Evonik

Evonik: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: RTL

RTL: -0,85 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 35: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -0,76 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 34: TUI

TUI: -0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 32: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -0,52 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 31: LANXESS

LANXESS: -0,52 Prozent

Quelle: LANXESS

Platz 30: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -0,33 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 29: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -0,24 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: K+S

K+S: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 27: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,06 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 25: Talanx

Talanx: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 24: Scout24

Scout24: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 23: United Internet

United Internet: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 21: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: TRATON

TRATON: 0,73 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 19: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: 0,75 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 18: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: GEA

GEA: 1,42 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 16: Aurubis

Aurubis: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 15: AUTO1

AUTO1: 1,68 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 13: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 12: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 11: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 2,69 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 10: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 2,84 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 9: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 3,21 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 8: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,34 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 7: Fraport

Fraport: 3,98 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 6: KRONES

KRONES: 4,50 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 5: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 4,98 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 4: RENK

RENK: 6,02 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 3: IONOS

IONOS: 6,44 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 7,07 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 7,36 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

