Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen mit Minus ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt marginal höher -- Apple überzeugt beim Gewinn -- Goldpreis auf Rekordhoch -- Intel , Atlassian, Samsung, Visa, HPE und Juniper im Fokus
Trump-Effekt: Wie Krypto-ETFs unter der neuen Regierung profitieren - Welle neuer ETFs möglich
Januar 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Performance

KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

27.10.24 23:23 Uhr
KW 43: Diese MDAX-Aktien gehörten zu den Tops und Flops | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.730,9 PKT -1,6 PKT -0,01%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 43 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 43/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 18.10.2024 und dem 25.10.2024. Stand ist der 25.10.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -12,65 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 49: Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE: -11,81 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 48: Bechtle

Bechtle: -7,07 Prozent

Platz 47: Talanx

Talanx: -6,87 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 46: Befesa

Befesa: -5,39 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 45: LANXESS

LANXESS: -4,73 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 44: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -4,63 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 43: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -4,56 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 42: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -4,34 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 41: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -4,25 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 40: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -4,24 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 39: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -3,97 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 38: Siltronic

Siltronic: -3,57 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -3,40 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -3,24 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 35: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,09 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 34: United Internet

United Internet: -2,88 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -2,43 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 32: Evonik

Evonik: -2,23 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 31: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -2,21 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 30: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: GEA

GEA: -1,02 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 27: KRONES

KRONES: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 26: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 25: RTL

RTL: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: RTL Group

Platz 24: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Vacclav / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: freenet

freenet: -0,57 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 21: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 20: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 19: Fraport

Fraport: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 18: Scout24

Scout24: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 17: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 16: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 15: SCHOTT Pharma

SCHOTT Pharma: 1,09 Prozent

Quelle: SCHOTT Pharma

Platz 14: K+S

K+S: 1,50 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 13: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 1,64 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 12: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 1,83 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 11: TRATON

TRATON: 1,96 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 10: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 3,31 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 9: Aurubis

Aurubis: 3,76 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 8: TUI

TUI: 4,33 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 5,04 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 6: Nordex

Nordex: 5,39 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 5: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: 6,05 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 4: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 6,52 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 3: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 8,05 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 2: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 8,27 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 24,71 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

