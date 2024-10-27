KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 43/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 18.10.2024 und dem 25.10.2024. Stand ist der 25.10.2024.
Platz 50: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -12,65 Prozent
Platz 49: Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE: -11,81 Prozent
Platz 48: Bechtle
Bechtle: -7,07 Prozent
Platz 47: Talanx
Talanx: -6,87 Prozent
Platz 46: Befesa
Befesa: -5,39 Prozent
Platz 45: LANXESS
LANXESS: -4,73 Prozent
Platz 44: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -4,63 Prozent
Platz 43: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -4,56 Prozent
Platz 42: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -4,34 Prozent
Platz 41: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -4,25 Prozent
Platz 40: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -4,24 Prozent
Platz 39: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -3,97 Prozent
Platz 38: Siltronic
Siltronic: -3,57 Prozent
Platz 37: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -3,40 Prozent
Platz 36: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -3,24 Prozent
Platz 35: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -3,09 Prozent
Platz 34: United Internet
United Internet: -2,88 Prozent
Platz 33: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -2,43 Prozent
Platz 32: Evonik
Evonik: -2,23 Prozent
Platz 31: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -2,21 Prozent
Platz 30: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -1,48 Prozent
Platz 29: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -1,06 Prozent
Platz 28: GEA
GEA: -1,02 Prozent
Platz 27: KRONES
KRONES: -0,96 Prozent
Platz 26: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -0,96 Prozent
Platz 25: RTL
RTL: -0,82 Prozent
Platz 24: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -0,67 Prozent
Platz 23: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -0,62 Prozent
Platz 22: freenet
freenet: -0,57 Prozent
Platz 21: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -0,35 Prozent
Platz 20: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -0,23 Prozent
Platz 19: Fraport
Fraport: -0,16 Prozent
Platz 18: Scout24
Scout24: 0,12 Prozent
Platz 17: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,39 Prozent
Platz 16: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 0,90 Prozent
Platz 15: SCHOTT Pharma
SCHOTT Pharma: 1,09 Prozent
Platz 14: K+S
K+S: 1,50 Prozent
Platz 13: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 1,64 Prozent
Platz 12: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 1,83 Prozent
Platz 11: TRATON
TRATON: 1,96 Prozent
Platz 10: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 3,31 Prozent
Platz 9: Aurubis
Aurubis: 3,76 Prozent
Platz 8: TUI
TUI: 4,33 Prozent
Platz 7: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 5,04 Prozent
Platz 6: Nordex
Nordex: 5,39 Prozent
Platz 5: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: 6,05 Prozent
Platz 4: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 6,52 Prozent
Platz 3: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 8,05 Prozent
Platz 2: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 8,27 Prozent
Platz 1: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 24,71 Prozent
