Performance

KW 44: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

02.11.25 03:12 Uhr
MDAX-Performance KW 44: Diese Aktien gehören zu den Tops und Flops | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
29.751,6 PKT -132,7 PKT -0,44%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 44 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 44/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 24.10.2025 und dem 31.10.2025. Stand ist der 31.10.2025.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: -16,39 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 49: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -11,68 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 48: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -7,37 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 47: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -7,14 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 46: K+S

K+S: -6,30 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 45: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -6,25 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 44: IONOS

IONOS: -6,11 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: -5,83 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 42: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -5,77 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 41: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -4,96 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 40: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: -4,85 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen

Platz 39: Fielmann

Fielmann: -4,63 Prozent

Quelle: Fielmann AG

Platz 38: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -4,58 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 37: LANXESS

LANXESS: -4,53 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 36: RATIONAL

RATIONAL: -4,44 Prozent

Quelle: Rational

Platz 35: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -4,34 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 34: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -4,30 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 33: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -4,27 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 32: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -3,91 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -3,85 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -3,76 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 29: Porsche vz

Porsche vz: -3,63 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 28: United Internet

United Internet: -3,54 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Evonik

Evonik: -3,52 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: RTL

RTL: -3,46 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO: -3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -3,00 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 23: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -2,94 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 22: Talanx

Talanx: -2,59 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 21: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -2,28 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: KRONES

KRONES: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 19: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,94 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 18: freenet

freenet: -1,53 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 17: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 15: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Wacker Chemie

Platz 14: RENK

RENK: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: RENK Group AG

Platz 13: TUI

TUI: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 11: Fraport

Fraport: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 10: Bechtle

Bechtle: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 9: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: 0,72 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 8: AUTO1

AUTO1: 1,87 Prozent

Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Aurubis

Aurubis: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 6: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 4,32 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 5: DWS Group GmbH

DWS Group GmbH: 4,43 Prozent

Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: TRATON

TRATON: 5,14 Prozent

Quelle: TRATON GROUP

Platz 3: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: 7,61 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 2: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: 9,39 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Nordex

Nordex: 12,39 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

