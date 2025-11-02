KW 44: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen. Die Tops und Flops der MDAX-Aktien im Überblick.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 44/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 24.10.2025 und dem 31.10.2025. Stand ist der 31.10.2025.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: -16,39 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 49: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -11,68 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 48: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -7,37 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 47: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -7,14 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 46: K+S
K+S: -6,30 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 45: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -6,25 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 44: IONOS
IONOS: -6,11 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: -5,83 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 42: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -5,77 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 41: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -4,96 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 40: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: -4,85 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Wohnen
Platz 39: Fielmann
Fielmann: -4,63 Prozent
Quelle: Fielmann AG
Platz 38: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -4,58 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 37: LANXESS
LANXESS: -4,53 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 36: RATIONAL
RATIONAL: -4,44 Prozent
Quelle: Rational
Platz 35: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -4,34 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 34: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -4,30 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 33: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -4,27 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 32: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -3,91 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 31: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -3,85 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -3,76 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 29: Porsche vz
Porsche vz: -3,63 Prozent
Quelle: porsche
Platz 28: United Internet
United Internet: -3,54 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Evonik
Evonik: -3,52 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: RTL
RTL: -3,46 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: flatexDEGIRO
flatexDEGIRO: -3,07 Prozent
Quelle: Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -3,00 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 23: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -2,94 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 22: Talanx
Talanx: -2,59 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 21: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -2,28 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: KRONES
KRONES: -2,18 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 19: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,94 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 18: freenet
freenet: -1,53 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 17: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -1,33 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -1,18 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 15: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -1,16 Prozent
Quelle: Wacker Chemie
Platz 14: RENK
RENK: -1,10 Prozent
Quelle: RENK Group AG
Platz 13: TUI
TUI: -0,83 Prozent
Quelle: Dafinchi / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -0,80 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 11: Fraport
Fraport: -0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 10: Bechtle
Bechtle: 0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 9: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: 0,72 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 8: AUTO1
AUTO1: 1,87 Prozent
Quelle: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Aurubis
Aurubis: 2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 6: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 4,32 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 5: DWS Group GmbH
DWS Group GmbH: 4,43 Prozent
Quelle: Olga P Galkina / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: TRATON
TRATON: 5,14 Prozent
Quelle: TRATON GROUP
Platz 3: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: 7,61 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 2: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: 9,39 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Nordex
Nordex: 12,39 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Weitere News
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com