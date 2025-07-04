Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie News: MDAX Aktie Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) am Mittag stärker

Kurs der Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke). Zuletzt ging es für das Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Papier aufwärts. Im XETRA-Handel verteuerte es sich um 2,3 Prozent auf 96,95 EUR.

Um 11:48 Uhr stieg die Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktie. In der XETRA-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 2,3 Prozent auf 96,95 EUR. Die Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktie kletterte in der Spitze bis auf 98,20 EUR. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 94,20 EUR. Zuletzt wurden via XETRA 43.329 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 171,40 EUR markierte der Titel am 11.11.2024 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktie somit 43,44 Prozent niedriger. Am 17.06.2025 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 86,20 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktie derzeit noch 11,09 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Im Jahr 2024 erhielten Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Anleger einen Gewinnanteil in Höhe von 0,000 EUR. Die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 EUR. Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 174,00 EUR.

Am 06.05.2025 legte Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.03.2025 endete, vor. Der Verlust je Aktie wurde auf -0,53 EUR beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) ein Ergebnis je Aktie von -0,39 EUR vermeldet. Umsatzseitig wurden 717,29 Mio. EUR vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) 560,22 Mio. EUR umgesetzt.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 29.07.2025 erwartet. Die Q2 2026-Finanzergebnisse könnte Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) möglicherweise am 04.08.2026 präsentieren.

Laut Analysten dürfte Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) im Jahr 2025 einen Verlust in Höhe von -1,017 EUR einfahren.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktie

Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie profitiert: Redcare Pharmacy bestätigt Jahresprognose nach starkem Q2-Wachstum

Juni 2025: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktie

MDAX-Papier Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren