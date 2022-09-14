  • Suche
13.02.2023 20:11

Großaktionärin Susanne Klatten gibt Aufsichtsratsvorsitz bei SGL Carbon auf - SGL-Carbon-Aktie nachbörslich gefragt

Rücktritt aus Gremium: Großaktionärin Susanne Klatten gibt Aufsichtsratsvorsitz bei SGL Carbon auf - SGL-Carbon-Aktie nachbörslich gefragt | Nachricht | finanzen.net
Rücktritt aus Gremium
Die Großaktionärin von SGL Carbon wird zur nächsten Hauptversammlung den Aufsichtsratsvorsitz niederlegen und aus dem Gremium ausscheiden.
In einer Mitteilung vom Montag nannte SGL Carbon "persönliche Gründe" für den Schritt von Susanne Klatten. Die Suche nach einem Nachfolger soll "zeitnah" eingeleitet werden, hieß es. Das Unternehmen geht davon aus, den Sitz im Aufsichtsrat auf der ordentlichen Hauptversammlung am 9. Mai neu zu besetzen. Klattens Engagement als Hauptanteilseignerin von SGL Carbon bleibe von der Entscheidung unberührt.

Anleger scheinen den Schritt zu begrüßen. Die SGL-Aktie legte auf der Handelsplattform Tradegate in einer ersten Reaktion um ein Prozent zu.

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX)

Rücktritt aus Gremium
Großaktionärin Susanne Klatten gibt Aufsichtsratsvorsitz bei SGL Carbon auf - SGL-Carbon-Aktie nachbörslich gefragt
Die Großaktionärin von SGL Carbon wird zur nächsten Hauptversammlung den Aufsichtsratsvorsitz niederlegen und aus dem Gremium ausscheiden.
19:25 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: SGL CARBON SE: Dr. h.c. Susanne Klatten legt aus persönlichen Gründen den Aufsichtsratsvorsitz der SGL Carbon SE mit Ablauf der nächsten Hauptversammlung nieder (EQS Group)
30.11.22
Analysten sehen für SGL Carbon SE-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
03.11.22
SGL Carbon-Aktie fester: SGL Carbon mit solidem dritten Quartal - Prognose bestätigt (dpa-afx)
27.10.22
EQS-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
30.09.22
SGL Carbon SE-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats September (finanzen.net)
19.09.22
EQS-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch (EQS Group)
14.09.22
SGL Carbon-Aktie fällt zweistellig: SGL Carbon emittiert Wandelanleihe (dpa-afx)
14.09.22
DGAP-News: SGL Carbon SE erfolgreiche Platzierung der 101,9 Mio. Wandelschuldverschreibungen fällig 2027 (EQS Group)

04.11.2022SGL Carbon SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.11.2022SGL Carbon SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.09.2022SGL Carbon SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.09.2022SGL Carbon SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.09.2022SGL Carbon SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.09.2022SGL Carbon SE AddBaader Bank
08.08.2022SGL Carbon SE AddBaader Bank
17.03.2020SGL Carbon SE buyHSBC
06.08.2019SGL Carbon SE buyBaader Bank
07.05.2019SGL Carbon SE buyBaader Bank
04.11.2022SGL Carbon SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
04.11.2022SGL Carbon SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.09.2022SGL Carbon SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.09.2022SGL Carbon SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.09.2022SGL Carbon SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.11.2021SGL Carbon SE SellBaader Bank
12.11.2021SGL Carbon SE ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
11.11.2021SGL Carbon SE ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
14.07.2021SGL Carbon SE ReduceBaader Bank
14.07.2021SGL Carbon SE ReduceBaader Bank

SGL Carbon Peer Group News

10:50 UhrJohnson Matthey PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
10.02.23Is Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
10.02.23Johnson Matthey PLC : Holding(s) in Company
10.02.23SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of GrafTech International Ltd. - EAF
10.02.23The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Albemarle, Celanese, Huntsman and Westlake
09.02.23Celanese (CE) Boosts Sustainable Products Across Acetyl Chain
08.02.23Erste Schätzungen: Celanese gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
04.02.23GrafTech International (EAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
03.02.23Why GrafTech International Shares Are Down Today
02.02.23Johnson Matthey PLC : Holding(s) in Company

Das Recyclen ganzer Immobilien als großer Kostensenker
Schnell noch Blumen zum Valentinstag – Darauf sollten Sie achten
Warum Kleinanleger bei dieser Börsen-Rallye vorsichtig sein sollten
Ufo-Alarm und die wahren Fintechs fürs Depot
Thelen über den Tesla-Trade, die Kunst des Pickens und neue Fonds

