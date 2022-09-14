Großaktionärin Susanne Klatten gibt Aufsichtsratsvorsitz bei SGL Carbon auf - SGL-Carbon-Aktie nachbörslich gefragt

Neu auf finanzen.net?
|04.11.2022
|SGL Carbon SE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.2022
|SGL Carbon SE Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.09.2022
|SGL Carbon SE Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.09.2022
|SGL Carbon SE Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.09.2022
|SGL Carbon SE Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.09.2022
|SGL Carbon SE Add
|Baader Bank
|08.08.2022
|SGL Carbon SE Add
|Baader Bank
|17.03.2020
|SGL Carbon SE buy
|HSBC
|06.08.2019
|SGL Carbon SE buy
|Baader Bank
|07.05.2019
|SGL Carbon SE buy
|Baader Bank
