Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Dienstagnachmittag auf grünem Terrain

Aktien in diesem Artikel Steinhoff 0,15 EUR

2,87% Charts

News

Analysen

Die Steinhoff-Aktie stand in der Frankfurt-Sitzung um 14.06.2022 16:22:00 Uhr 0,1 Prozent im Plus bei 0,150 EUR. Der Kurs der Steinhoff-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 0,150 EUR zu. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 0,150 EUR. Bisher wurden heute 440.806 Steinhoff-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 13.01.2022 markierte das Papier bei 0,328 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Steinhoff-Aktie derzeit noch 54,271 Prozent Luft nach oben. Am 07.09.2021 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 0,078 EUR ab. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Steinhoff-Aktie derzeit noch 92,179 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Die Zahlen des am 31.03.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Steinhoff am 01.06.2022.

Am 24.06.2022 dürfte die Q2 2022-Bilanz von Steinhoff veröffentlicht werden. Mit der Präsentation der Q4 2023-Finanzergebnisse von Steinhoff rechnen Experten am 06.12.2023.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Steinhoff-Aktie

Tiefer Fall nach langer Zeit des Erfolgs: Die Geschichte von Steinhoff

DSW-Watchlist: Diese Aktien performen besonders schlecht

Anklage gegen ehemalige Steinhoff-Manager wegen Bilanzmanipulation

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Steinhoff Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Steinhoff Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Steinhoff

Bildquellen: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com