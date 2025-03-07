NanoTrader in Aktion: So findest du starke Trading-Signale

Wo liegen Chancen in dieser Handelswoche? Großer Marktausblick für DAX, Dow, Gold und Aktien

Heute im Fokus

Tesla-Aktie vernichtet Gewinne seit Trump-Wahl. Bayer-HV soll umfangreiche Kapitalbeschaffung ermöglichen. Eutelsat-Aktie im Fokus: US-Anbieter sperrt Ukraine Zugang zu Satellitenbildern. Gewinnmitnahmen bei HENSOLDT, Rheinmetall und RENK. STADA-Börsengang steht bevor: Großes Anleger-Interesse. Zalando sichert sich großen Anteil von ABOUT YOU. Trump ordnet Reserve von Digitalwährungen an.