Tech-Branche im Fokus

Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 10 im Überblick

09.03.25 03:34 Uhr
Wochenrückblick TecDAX: Diese Aktien dominierten in KW 10 - und diese enttäuschten | finanzen.net
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.795,2 PKT -71,0 PKT -1,84%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 10

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 10/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.02.2025 und dem 07.03.2025. Stand ist der 07.03.2025.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -19,43 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 29: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)

SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -5,22 Prozent

Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE

Platz 28: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -4,94 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: SAP SE

SAP SE: -4,13 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Formycon

Formycon: -3,18 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -2,57 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -1,96 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: IONOS

IONOS: -1,67 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -0,87 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Siltronic

Siltronic: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Eckert Ziegler

Eckert Ziegler: -0,09 Prozent

Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler

Platz 19: Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos Semiconductor: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Platz 18: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 0,80 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 17: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: 0,85 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 15: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 14: Infineon

Infineon: 1,45 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 13: PNE

PNE: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 12: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: 1,82 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 11: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 2,60 Prozent

Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 10: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 2,88 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 9: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 4,95 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: United Internet

United Internet: 7,69 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: 1&1

1&1: 7,98 Prozent

Quelle: 1&1 AG

Platz 6: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 8,67 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 5: freenet

freenet: 10,57 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 4: Kontron

Kontron: 12,61 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 3: Bechtle

Bechtle: 19,83 Prozent

Quelle: Bechtle AG

Platz 2: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 21,11 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 1: Nordex

Nordex: 22,30 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

