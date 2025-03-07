Die Highlights im TecDAX: Tops und Flops der KW 10 im Überblick
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 10/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 28.02.2025 und dem 07.03.2025. Stand ist der 07.03.2025.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -19,43 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 29: SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec)
SUSS MicroTec SE (ex SÜSS MicroTec): -5,22 Prozent
Quelle: SUSS MicroTec SE
Platz 28: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -4,94 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: SAP SE
SAP SE: -4,13 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Formycon
Formycon: -3,18 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -2,57 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -1,96 Prozent
Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: IONOS
IONOS: -1,67 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -0,87 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Siltronic
Siltronic: -0,44 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Eckert Ziegler
Eckert Ziegler: -0,09 Prozent
Quelle: Eckert & Ziegler
Platz 19: Elmos Semiconductor
Elmos Semiconductor: 0,44 Prozent
Quelle: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Platz 18: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 0,80 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 17: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: 0,85 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 15: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: 1,35 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 14: Infineon
Infineon: 1,45 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 13: PNE
PNE: 1,67 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 12: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: 1,82 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 11: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 2,60 Prozent
Quelle: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 10: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 2,88 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 9: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 4,95 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: United Internet
United Internet: 7,69 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: 1&1
1&1: 7,98 Prozent
Quelle: 1&1 AG
Platz 6: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 8,67 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 5: freenet
freenet: 10,57 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 4: Kontron
Kontron: 12,61 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 3: Bechtle
Bechtle: 19,83 Prozent
Quelle: Bechtle AG
Platz 2: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 21,11 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 1: Nordex
Nordex: 22,30 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
