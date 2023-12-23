KW 51: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 51/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.12.2023 und dem 22.12.2023. Stand ist der 22.12.2023.
Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag
Platz 30: Nagarro SE
Nagarro SE: -6,16 Prozent
Quelle: Nagarro
Platz 29: Infineon
Infineon: -3,33 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 28: ATOSS Software
ATOSS Software: -3,23 Prozent
Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Nordex
Nordex: -3,02 Prozent
Quelle: Nordex AG
Platz 26: SAP SE
SAP SE: -2,29 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -2,07 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 24: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -1,93 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Bechtle
Bechtle: -0,85 Prozent
Platz 22: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -0,76 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 21: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -0,62 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,30 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: CompuGroup Medical SE
CompuGroup Medical SE: -0,27 Prozent
Quelle: CompuGroup Medical
Platz 18: freenet
freenet: 0,24 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 17: Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: O2
Platz 16: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 15: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 0,42 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 14: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: 0,69 Prozent
Quelle: Cancom
Platz 13: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,88 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 1,43 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 10: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 1,56 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: ADTRAN
ADTRAN: 1,74 Prozent
Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Platz 8: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: 2,33 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 7: Kontron
Kontron: 2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Kontron
Platz 6: Siltronic
Siltronic: 2,74 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,05 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 4: PNE
PNE: 3,47 Prozent
Quelle: PNE
Platz 3: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 8,42 Prozent
Quelle: Verbio
Platz 2: Energiekontor
Energiekontor: 13,19 Prozent
Quelle: Energiekontor AG
Platz 1: United Internet
United Internet: 16,35 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag