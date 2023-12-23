DAX16.706 +0,1%ESt504.521 -0,1%MSCIW3.152 +0,2%Dow37.386 -0,1%Nas14.993 +0,2%Bitcoin39.730 -0,5%Euro1,1012 ±0,0%Öl79,19 -0,2%Gold2.053 ±0,0%
Tech-Branche im Fokus

KW 51: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

23.12.23 02:12 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt

So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des TecDAX in der zurückliegenden Handelswoche.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
TecDAX
3.324,5 PKT -1,1 PKT -0,03%
Charts|News|Analysen

Die schlechtesten und besten TecDAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 51

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im TecDAX in KW 51/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 15.12.2023 und dem 22.12.2023. Stand ist der 22.12.2023.

Quelle: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

Platz 30: Nagarro SE

Nagarro SE: -6,16 Prozent

Quelle: Nagarro

Platz 29: Infineon

Infineon: -3,33 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 28: ATOSS Software

ATOSS Software: -3,23 Prozent

Quelle: OleksandrShnuryk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Nordex

Nordex: -3,02 Prozent

Quelle: Nordex AG

Platz 26: SAP SE

SAP SE: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 24: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -1,93 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Bechtle

Bechtle: -0,85 Prozent

Platz 22: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -0,76 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 21: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -0,62 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 20: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: CompuGroup Medical SE

CompuGroup Medical SE: -0,27 Prozent

Quelle: CompuGroup Medical

Platz 18: freenet

freenet: 0,24 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 17: Telefonica Deutschland

Telefonica Deutschland: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: O2

Platz 16: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 15: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 0,42 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 14: CANCOM SE

CANCOM SE: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Cancom

Platz 13: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,88 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 1,43 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 10: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: ADTRAN

ADTRAN: 1,74 Prozent

Quelle: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Platz 8: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: 2,33 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 7: Kontron

Kontron: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Kontron

Platz 6: Siltronic

Siltronic: 2,74 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 3,05 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 4: PNE

PNE: 3,47 Prozent

Quelle: PNE

Platz 3: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie: 8,42 Prozent

Quelle: Verbio

Platz 2: Energiekontor

Energiekontor: 13,19 Prozent

Quelle: Energiekontor AG

Platz 1: United Internet

United Internet: 16,35 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

