Tops & Flops

Dezember 2023: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

31.12.23 02:43 Uhr
Dezember 2023: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Der zwölfte Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im Dezember.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
16.751,6 PKT 50,1 PKT 0,30%
Charts|News|Analysen

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im Dezember 2023.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Dezember 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.11.2023 und dem 29.12.2023. Stand ist der 29.12.2023.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Merck

Merck: -10,02 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 39: Porsche

Porsche: -4,95 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 38: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -4,31 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: adidas

adidas: -4,15 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Platz 36: SAP SE

SAP SE: -4,12 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 35: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -4,02 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -3,51 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 33: Symrise

Symrise: -3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 32: Zalando

Zalando: -1,88 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 31: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -1,23 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 30: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -1,02 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -0,64 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 0,91 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 27: EON SE

EON SE: 1,80 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 26: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 2,83 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 25: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 3,25 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 24: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 3,99 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 23: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 3,99 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,22 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 21: RWE

RWE: 4,60 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 4,65 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Allianz

Allianz: 4,92 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 18: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 4,97 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 17: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 4,98 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 5,06 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: BMW

BMW: 5,43 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 14: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 5,44 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Infineon

Infineon: 6,33 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 12: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 7,00 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bayer

Bayer: 7,24 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 8,21 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 8,21 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Continental

Continental: 8,31 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Covestro

Covestro: 9,29 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 6: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 10,29 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 5: Siemens

Siemens: 10,34 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 11,83 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 3: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 12,76 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 14,05 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 1: BASF

BASF: 14,28 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

