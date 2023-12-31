Dezember 2023: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der zwölfte Monat das Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten. So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im Dezember.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Dezember 2023 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.11.2023 und dem 29.12.2023. Stand ist der 29.12.2023.
Platz 40: Merck
Merck: -10,02 Prozent
Platz 39: Porsche
Porsche: -4,95 Prozent
Platz 38: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -4,31 Prozent
Platz 37: adidas
adidas: -4,15 Prozent
Platz 36: SAP SE
SAP SE: -4,12 Prozent
Platz 35: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -4,02 Prozent
Platz 34: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -3,51 Prozent
Platz 33: Symrise
Symrise: -3,45 Prozent
Platz 32: Zalando
Zalando: -1,88 Prozent
Platz 31: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -1,23 Prozent
Platz 30: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -1,02 Prozent
Platz 29: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -0,64 Prozent
Platz 28: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 0,91 Prozent
Platz 27: EON SE
EON SE: 1,80 Prozent
Platz 26: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 2,83 Prozent
Platz 25: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 3,25 Prozent
Platz 24: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 3,99 Prozent
Platz 23: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 3,99 Prozent
Platz 22: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 4,22 Prozent
Platz 21: RWE
RWE: 4,60 Prozent
Platz 20: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 4,65 Prozent
Platz 19: Allianz
Allianz: 4,92 Prozent
Platz 18: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 4,97 Prozent
Platz 17: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 4,98 Prozent
Platz 16: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 5,06 Prozent
Platz 15: BMW
BMW: 5,43 Prozent
Platz 14: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 5,44 Prozent
Platz 13: Infineon
Infineon: 6,33 Prozent
Platz 12: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 7,00 Prozent
Platz 11: Bayer
Bayer: 7,24 Prozent
Platz 10: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 8,21 Prozent
Platz 9: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 8,21 Prozent
Platz 8: Continental
Continental: 8,31 Prozent
Platz 7: Covestro
Covestro: 9,29 Prozent
Platz 6: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 10,29 Prozent
Platz 5: Siemens
Siemens: 10,34 Prozent
Platz 4: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 11,83 Prozent
Platz 3: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 12,76 Prozent
Platz 2: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 14,05 Prozent
Platz 1: BASF
BASF: 14,28 Prozent
