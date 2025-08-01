Juli 2025: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der siebte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im Juli entwickelt haben.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Juli 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2025 und dem 31.07.2025. Stand ist der 31.07.2025.
Platz 40: adidas
adidas: -15,10 Prozent
Platz 39: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -13,17 Prozent
Platz 38: Symrise
Symrise: -10,81 Prozent
Platz 37: Vonovia SE
Vonovia SE: -8,79 Prozent
Platz 36: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -8,57 Prozent
Platz 35: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -8,23 Prozent
Platz 34: Zalando
Zalando: -7,98 Prozent
Platz 33: Infineon
Infineon: -4,10 Prozent
Platz 32: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -3,42 Prozent
Platz 31: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -2,95 Prozent
Platz 30: SAP SE
SAP SE: -2,85 Prozent
Platz 29: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -1,64 Prozent
Platz 28: Airbus SE
Airbus SE: -0,65 Prozent
Platz 27: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -0,30 Prozent
Platz 26: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 0,27 Prozent
Platz 25: Merck
Merck: 0,27 Prozent
Platz 24: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 0,51 Prozent
Platz 23: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 0,61 Prozent
Platz 22: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,83 Prozent
Platz 21: Allianz
Allianz: 0,90 Prozent
Platz 20: RWE
RWE: 1,35 Prozent
Platz 19: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 1,38 Prozent
Platz 18: Continental
Continental: 1,48 Prozent
Platz 17: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 1,53 Prozent
Platz 16: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,65 Prozent
Platz 15: EON SE
EON SE: 2,11 Prozent
Platz 14: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 2,25 Prozent
Platz 13: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 2,79 Prozent
Platz 12: BASF
BASF: 3,11 Prozent
Platz 11: Siemens
Siemens: 3,33 Prozent
Platz 10: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 4,02 Prozent
Platz 9: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 4,54 Prozent
Platz 8: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 4,87 Prozent
Platz 7: Porsche
Porsche: 6,44 Prozent
Platz 6: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 6,62 Prozent
Platz 5: Bayer
Bayer: 7,11 Prozent
Platz 4: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 7,13 Prozent
Platz 3: BMW
BMW: 11,16 Prozent
Platz 2: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 15,16 Prozent
Platz 1: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 19,64 Prozent
