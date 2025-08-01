DAX24.065 -0,8%ESt505.320 -1,4%Top 10 Crypto16,28 +1,5%Dow44.212 -0,6%Nas21.138 ±0,0%Bitcoin102.527 -0,5%Euro1,1431 +0,2%Öl72,55 -1,3%Gold3.293 +0,5%
Tops & Flops

Juli 2025: So performten die einzelnen DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

31.07.25 21:30 Uhr
DAX im Juli 2025: Diese Aktien waren die größten Gewinner und Verlierer | finanzen.net

Der siebte Monat des Jahres hatte für Investoren einiges zu bieten und brachte spürbare Bewegung an die Märkte. Zahlreiche Impulse sorgten für Dynamik. Erfahren Sie, wie sich die DAX-Einzelwerte im Juli entwickelt haben.

So bewegten sich die DAX-Werte im Juli 2025.

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 im Juli 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 30.06.2025 und dem 31.07.2025. Stand ist der 31.07.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: adidas

adidas: -15,10 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -13,17 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 38: Symrise

Symrise: -10,81 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 37: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: -8,79 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 36: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -8,57 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 35: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -8,23 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 34: Zalando

Zalando: -7,98 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Infineon

Infineon: -4,10 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 32: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -3,42 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -2,95 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 30: SAP SE

SAP SE: -2,85 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 28: Airbus SE

Airbus SE: -0,65 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 26: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 25: Merck

Merck: 0,27 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 24: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 0,51 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 0,61 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 22: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Allianz

Allianz: 0,90 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: RWE

RWE: 1,35 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 19: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 18: Continental

Continental: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 1,53 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: EON SE

EON SE: 2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 14: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 2,25 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 2,79 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: BASF

BASF: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 11: Siemens

Siemens: 3,33 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 10: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 4,02 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 9: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 4,54 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 4,87 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 7: Porsche

Porsche: 6,44 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 6: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 6,62 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 5: Bayer

Bayer: 7,11 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 7,13 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 3: BMW

BMW: 11,16 Prozent

Quelle: Teerapun / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 15,16 Prozent

Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 19,64 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com, Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com

