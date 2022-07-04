Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagnachmittag mit roter Tendenz

Die Aktie notierte um 14.07.2022 16:22:00 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im XETRA-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 3,3 Prozent auf 27,34 EUR. In der Spitze fiel die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 27,17 EUR. Bei 28,11 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Bisher wurden via XETRA 1.013.885 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Bei 54,51 EUR markierte der Titel am 24.08.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 49,84 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. Bei 26,95 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.07.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 1,45 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 2,16 EUR rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) 1,35 EUR aus. Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 54,05 EUR.

Am 05.05.2022 lud Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.03.2022 endete.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2022-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 03.08.2022 terminiert. Am 02.08.2023 wird Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q2 2023 präsentieren.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im Jahr 2022 2,36 EUR je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

