  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU: Digital in klimaVest anlegen +++ Modernes Investment in erneuerbare Energien +++ Über 25 Wind- & Solarparks auf einen Schlag +++ Marketinganzeige
14.07.2022 16:06

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagnachmittag mit roter Tendenz

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagnachmittag mit roter Tendenz
Aktie im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington). Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der XETRA-Sitzung 3,3 Prozent auf 27,34 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Aktie notierte um 14.07.2022 16:22:00 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im XETRA-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 3,3 Prozent auf 27,34 EUR. In der Spitze fiel die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie bis auf 27,17 EUR. Bei 28,11 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Bisher wurden via XETRA 1.013.885 Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Bei 54,51 EUR markierte der Titel am 24.08.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 49,84 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie. Bei 26,95 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.07.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 1,45 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 2,16 EUR rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) 1,35 EUR aus. Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 54,05 EUR.

Am 05.05.2022 lud Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.03.2022 endete.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2022-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 03.08.2022 terminiert. Am 02.08.2023 wird Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q2 2023 präsentieren.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) im Jahr 2022 2,36 EUR je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie

Grand City, Aroundtown & Co: Immobilienwerte nach Analystenstudie im Minus

Vonovia-Aktie in Rot: Heizungstemperatur soll nachts abgesenkt werden

Vonovia-Aktie im Plus: Stifel startet Vonovia mit "Hold"

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    5
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
16:06 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Donnerstagnachmittag mit roter Tendenz (finanzen.net)
12:05 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) verbilligt sich am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.net)
09:07 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) tendiert am Vormittag schwächer (finanzen.net)
Vonovia-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
12.07.22
Grand City, Aroundtown & Co: Immobilienwerte nach Analystenstudie im Minus (dpa-afx)
12.07.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 40 Euro - 'Outperform' (dpa-afx)
07.07.22
Vonovia-Aktie in Rot: Heizungstemperatur soll nachts abgesenkt werden (dpa-afx)
07.07.22
Vermieter sehen wegen Energiepreisen sozialen Frieden in Gefahr (dpa-afx)
04.07.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 42 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vonovia News
RSS Feed
Vonovia zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.12.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
14.06.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
23.01.2018Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
08.06.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.05.2017Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Videos zu Vonovia

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Vonovia News

19.06.22Immobilienaktien: Welche Immo-Aktien jetzt ein klarer Kauf sind
13.07.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) büßt am Mittwochnachmittag ein
07.07.22Vonovia-Aktie in Rot: Heizungstemperatur soll nachts abgesenkt werden
13.07.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) macht am Mittwochmittag Boden gut
13.07.22Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Aktie News: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) am Mittwochvormittag mit Kursabschlägen
17.06.22Vonovia-Aktie, LEG-Aktie & Co. im Erholungsmodus: Immobilienwerte setzen nach Kurseinbruch zur Stabilisierung an
27.06.22Citi: Vonovia - Legt sich der Sturm?
24.06.22Vonovia-Aktie im Plus: Stifel startet Vonovia mit "Hold"
12.07.22Grand City, Aroundtown & Co: Immobilienwerte nach Analystenstudie im Minus
13.06.22Vonovia-Aktie schwächer: Vonovia entwickelt mit VSK Software und Stadt Bochum digitale Bauantragsprüfung
Werbung

Trading-News

Qualcomm  Erholung beendet?
Daytrading nach den Inflationsschock: DAX, EURO, ÖL und GOLD
Vontobel: Digital und nachhaltig  Infrastruktur 4.0 neu gedacht
US-Pharmakonzern Merck plant Zukauf von Krebsspezialisten
Verkaufswelle nimmt 52-Wochentief ins Visier
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Quartalssplitter - Krisen-Cocktail
Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Volkswagen derzeit ein Schnäppchen?
Immobilieninvestments, die bisher nur institutionellen Investoren zugänglich waren
Kinder-Sparplan: Das ideale Geschenk für eine sichere Zukunft
Zalando, Übernahmegerüchte bei Robinhood und wieso 99 Prozent der Krypto-Assets auf null fallen werden
Lending, Staking, Mining: Was sich hinter den Blockchain-Mechanismen verbirgt
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Vonovia-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Vonovia Peer Group News

15:10 UhrDGAP-PVR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13:25 UhrDGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09:49 UhrDGAP-PVR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.07.22DGAP-PVR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.07.22Amputee Mya (10) proud to support NI womens squad with unique prosthetic leg artwork
13.07.22DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
13.07.22DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
12.07.22DGAP-PVR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
12.07.22TAG Immobilien-Aktien verlieren deutlich: TAG Immobilien setzen Kapitalerhöhung in sektorweiter Krise durch
12.07.22DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG english

News von

Das Signal für den Einstieg  diese Aktien sind jetzt besonders günstig
Apple-Produkte, die Sie rund um den Prime Day im Auge behalten sollten
Krasse Zins-Drohung der Fed und Investieren mit Impact
Prime Day 2022  Diese Angebote gibt es noch
Jetzt droht die Inflation zur Plage zu werden

News von

Allianz unter Druck - Herunterstufung setzt der Aktie zu
So tief fallen die Aktien, wenn das russische Gas ganz abgedreht wird
Nord Stream 2 AG erzielt Erfolg vor Europäischem Gerichtshof
Öl - Am Wendepunkt angelangt
Bayer - Die nächste Hiobsbotschaft für die Pharma Aktie

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tiefrot -- JPMorgan und Morgan Stanley mit Gewinnrückgang -- Telekom: Milliarden-Erlös mit Verkauf von Funkmasten-Mehrheit -- Tesla, HUGO BOSS, BASF, Bayer, Uber im Fokus

Goldpreis auf tiefsten Wert seit fast einem Jahr gefallen. Rheinmetall hat mit Modernisierung von 30 Marder-Schützenpanzern begonnen. HHLA-Aktie verliert - Gerichte lehnen Anträge auf Stopp von Hafenarbeiter-Warnstreik ab. Störung bei Twitter. HeidelbergCement schließt zweite Tranche des Aktienrückkaufs ab. Finnland drängt auf schnelle Rettung von Uniper.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 27 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die zehn reichsten Selfmade-Milliardärinnen 2022
Milliardärinnen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
World Happiness Report 2022
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diese Menschen kommt das Ehe-Aus teuer zu stehen
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo wird der DAX - Ihrer Meinung nach - zum Jahresende stehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen