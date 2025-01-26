DAX21.395 -0,1%ESt505.219 ±0,0%Top 10 Crypto16,89 +8,2%Dow44.495 -0,2%Nas20.021 -0,2%Bitcoin101.095 +1,2%Euro1,0514 +1,0%Öl78,14 +0,4%Gold2.775 +0,7%
German Fund Championship 2025: Das sind die diesjährigen Gewinner!
Wochenperformance

DAX in KW 4: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer im Überblick

24.01.25 18:07 Uhr
KW 4: So haben sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche bewegt | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
21.394,9 PKT -16,6 PKT -0,08%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 4 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 04/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.01.2025 und dem 24.01.2025. Stand ist der 24.01.2025.

Quelle: sec.gov, Bild: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -3,17 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Steinert / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -2,91 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 38: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 37: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -2,36 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 36: RWE

RWE: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 35: EON SE

EON SE: -2,12 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 34: Bayer

Bayer: -1,18 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -0,20 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Infineon

Infineon: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 31: Symrise

Symrise: 0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 30: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 29: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 0,62 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 28: Allianz

Allianz: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Porsche

Porsche: 1,02 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 26: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 1,16 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 25: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 1,34 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 24: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 2,00 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 23: Continental

Continental: 2,02 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 22: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 21: BMW

BMW: 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 20: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 2,45 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 2,57 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,61 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 17: Merck

Merck: 2,62 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 16: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 2,88 Prozent

Quelle: Mirco Vacca / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 3,06 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 14: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 3,07 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,09 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Siemens

Siemens: 3,78 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 3,89 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,90 Prozent

Quelle: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 3,90 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 7: Zalando

Zalando: 4,59 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 6: adidas

adidas: 5,30 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 5,36 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: BASF

BASF: 5,76 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 3: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 5,94 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 7,33 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 16,35 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Bildquellen: Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com, Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag

