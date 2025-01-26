DAX in KW 4: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer im Überblick
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 04/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.01.2025 und dem 24.01.2025. Stand ist der 24.01.2025.
Platz 40: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -3,17 Prozent
Platz 39: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -2,91 Prozent
Platz 38: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -2,65 Prozent
Platz 37: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -2,36 Prozent
Platz 36: RWE
RWE: -2,18 Prozent
Platz 35: EON SE
EON SE: -2,12 Prozent
Platz 34: Bayer
Bayer: -1,18 Prozent
Platz 33: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -0,20 Prozent
Platz 32: Infineon
Infineon: 0,04 Prozent
Platz 31: Symrise
Symrise: 0,39 Prozent
Platz 30: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 0,54 Prozent
Platz 29: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 0,62 Prozent
Platz 28: Allianz
Allianz: 1,01 Prozent
Platz 27: Porsche
Porsche: 1,02 Prozent
Platz 26: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 1,16 Prozent
Platz 25: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 1,34 Prozent
Platz 24: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 2,00 Prozent
Platz 23: Continental
Continental: 2,02 Prozent
Platz 22: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 2,16 Prozent
Platz 21: BMW
BMW: 2,26 Prozent
Platz 20: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 2,45 Prozent
Platz 19: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 2,57 Prozent
Platz 18: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,61 Prozent
Platz 17: Merck
Merck: 2,62 Prozent
Platz 16: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 2,88 Prozent
Platz 15: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 3,06 Prozent
Platz 14: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 3,07 Prozent
Platz 13: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,09 Prozent
Platz 12: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 3,45 Prozent
Platz 11: Siemens
Siemens: 3,78 Prozent
Platz 10: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 3,89 Prozent
Platz 9: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,90 Prozent
Platz 8: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 3,90 Prozent
Platz 7: Zalando
Zalando: 4,59 Prozent
Platz 6: adidas
adidas: 5,30 Prozent
Platz 5: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 5,36 Prozent
Platz 4: BASF
BASF: 5,76 Prozent
Platz 3: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 5,94 Prozent
Platz 2: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 7,33 Prozent
Platz 1: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 16,35 Prozent
