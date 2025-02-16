DAX in KW 7: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer im Überblick
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 07/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.02.2025 und dem 14.02.2025. Stand ist der 14.02.2025.
Platz 40: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -4,85 Prozent
Platz 39: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -4,17 Prozent
Platz 38: Merck
Merck: -2,93 Prozent
Platz 37: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -2,14 Prozent
Platz 36: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -1,79 Prozent
Platz 35: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -1,07 Prozent
Platz 34: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -0,95 Prozent
Platz 33: EON SE
EON SE: -0,90 Prozent
Platz 32: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -0,51 Prozent
Platz 31: RWE
RWE: -0,35 Prozent
Platz 30: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 0,22 Prozent
Platz 29: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 0,45 Prozent
Platz 28: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 0,78 Prozent
Platz 27: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 0,98 Prozent
Platz 26: Allianz
Allianz: 1,19 Prozent
Platz 25: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 1,70 Prozent
Platz 24: Infineon
Infineon: 1,75 Prozent
Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 1,92 Prozent
Platz 22: adidas
adidas: 2,05 Prozent
Platz 21: Bayer
Bayer: 2,05 Prozent
Platz 20: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 2,16 Prozent
Platz 19: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 2,17 Prozent
Platz 18: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,20 Prozent
Platz 17: Porsche
Porsche: 2,48 Prozent
Platz 16: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 3,52 Prozent
Platz 15: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 3,52 Prozent
Platz 14: Symrise
Symrise: 3,81 Prozent
Platz 13: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 3,87 Prozent
Platz 12: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 3,90 Prozent
Platz 11: Continental
Continental: 4,23 Prozent
Platz 10: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 4,49 Prozent
Platz 9: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 5,23 Prozent
Platz 8: Zalando
Zalando: 5,34 Prozent
Platz 7: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 6,91 Prozent
Platz 6: BASF
BASF: 7,15 Prozent
Platz 5: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 7,78 Prozent
Platz 4: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 7,81 Prozent
Platz 3: Siemens
Siemens: 8,56 Prozent
Platz 2: BMW
BMW: 8,61 Prozent
Platz 1: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 12,94 Prozent
