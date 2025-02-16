DAX22.513 -0,4%ESt505.493 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto14,50 +1,6%Dow44.604 -0,2%Nas19.954 ±0,0%Bitcoin92.734 +0,4%Euro1,0497 +0,3%Öl74,91 -0,5%Gold2.894 -1,1%
Neue Trump-Zollmeldungen: DAX geht etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- NVIDIAs Depot in Q4 -- Moderna mit massiven Verlusten -- Coinbase, Arm, Palo Alto, Rheinmetall im Fokus
DAX in KW 7: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer im Überblick
Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 mit Zuschlägen
DAX in KW 7: Die größten Gewinner und Verlierer im Überblick

14.02.25 18:04 Uhr
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
22.513,4 PKT -98,6 PKT -0,44%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 7 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 07/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 07.02.2025 und dem 14.02.2025. Stand ist der 14.02.2025.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: -4,85 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 39: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -4,17 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 38: Merck

Merck: -2,93 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 37: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -1,79 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 35: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -1,07 Prozent

Quelle: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Platz 34: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -0,95 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 33: EON SE

EON SE: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 32: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -0,51 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: RWE

RWE: -0,35 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 30: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 29: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 0,45 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 27: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Allianz

Allianz: 1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 25: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 1,70 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 24: Infineon

Infineon: 1,75 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 23: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: adidas

adidas: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: adidas

Platz 21: Bayer

Bayer: 2,05 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 20: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: M DOGAN / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 18: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 17: Porsche

Porsche: 2,48 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 16: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 3,52 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 15: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 3,52 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Symrise

Symrise: 3,81 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 13: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 3,87 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 3,90 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 11: Continental

Continental: 4,23 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 4,49 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 9: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 5,23 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 8: Zalando

Zalando: 5,34 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 7: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 6,91 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: BASF

BASF: 7,15 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 5: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 7,78 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 4: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 7,81 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Siemens

Siemens: 8,56 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 2: BMW

BMW: 8,61 Prozent

Quelle: Gyuszkofoto / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 12,94 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Sebastian Kaulitzki / Shutterstock.com, Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag