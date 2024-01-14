KW 2: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

DAX16.705 +1,0%ESt504.480 +0,9%MSCIW3.157 -0,1%Dow37.520 -0,5%Nas14.954 -0,1%Bitcoin39.529 -6,4%Euro1,0951 -0,2%Öl78,21 -0,3%Gold2.044 +0,7%
12.01.24 18:03 Uhr
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 2 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 02/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 05.01.2024 und dem 12.01.2024. Stand ist der 12.01.2024.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Covestro

Covestro: -6,39 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 39: BASF

BASF: -4,32 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 38: Zalando

Zalando: -4,28 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -4,12 Prozent

Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 35: BMW

BMW: -3,79 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: RWE

RWE: -3,76 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -3,28 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -2,86 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 31: Bayer

Bayer: -2,75 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 30: Infineon

Infineon: -2,48 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 29: Continental

Continental: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 28: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -2,18 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 27: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -1,90 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Porsche

Porsche: -1,56 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 25: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,13 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Allianz

Allianz: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -0,22 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 20: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Symrise

Symrise: 0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 18: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 17: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 0,54 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 16: EON SE

EON SE: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 15: Siemens

Siemens: 1,63 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 13: Merck

Merck: 1,97 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 12: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 2,06 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 11: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 2,24 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 10: adidas

adidas: 2,34 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 2,36 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 8: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 3,10 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 3,45 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 3,51 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 4,08 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 4: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 4,63 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: SAP SE

SAP SE: 5,68 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 6,77 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 7,98 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

