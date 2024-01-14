KW 2: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 02/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 05.01.2024 und dem 12.01.2024. Stand ist der 12.01.2024.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Covestro
Covestro: -6,39 Prozent
Quelle: Covestro
Platz 39: BASF
BASF: -4,32 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 38: Zalando
Zalando: -4,28 Prozent
Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -4,12 Prozent
Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -3,83 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 35: BMW
BMW: -3,79 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: RWE
RWE: -3,76 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 33: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -3,28 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -2,86 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 31: Bayer
Bayer: -2,75 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 30: Infineon
Infineon: -2,48 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 29: Continental
Continental: -2,20 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 28: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -2,18 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 27: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -1,90 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Porsche
Porsche: -1,56 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 25: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,13 Prozent
Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Allianz
Allianz: -0,90 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -0,81 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -0,22 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 20: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 0,31 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Symrise
Symrise: 0,33 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 18: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 0,54 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 17: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 0,54 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG
Platz 16: EON SE
EON SE: 1,52 Prozent
Quelle: E.ON AG
Platz 15: Siemens
Siemens: 1,63 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Deutsche Post
Platz 13: Merck
Merck: 1,97 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 12: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 2,06 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 11: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 2,24 Prozent
Quelle: Qiagen
Platz 10: adidas
adidas: 2,34 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 2,36 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 8: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 3,10 Prozent
Quelle: Beiersdorf
Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 3,45 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 3,51 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 4,08 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 4: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 4,63 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: SAP SE
SAP SE: 5,68 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 6,77 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 7,98 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com