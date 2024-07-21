KW 29: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 29/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.07.2024 und dem 19.07.2024. Stand ist der 19.07.2024.
Platz 40: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -12,95 Prozent
Platz 39: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -8,36 Prozent
Platz 38: Infineon
Infineon: -8,27 Prozent
Platz 37: Siemens
Siemens: -7,45 Prozent
Platz 36: Porsche
Porsche: -5,24 Prozent
Platz 35: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -5,14 Prozent
Platz 34: Zalando
Zalando: -4,39 Prozent
Platz 33: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -4,26 Prozent
Platz 32: SAP SE
SAP SE: -3,84 Prozent
Platz 31: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -3,69 Prozent
Platz 30: RWE
RWE: -3,25 Prozent
Platz 29: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -3,11 Prozent
Platz 28: Merck
Merck: -3,01 Prozent
Platz 27: BMW
BMW: -2,93 Prozent
Platz 26: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -2,90 Prozent
Platz 25: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -2,81 Prozent
Platz 24: Allianz
Allianz: -2,74 Prozent
Platz 23: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -2,72 Prozent
Platz 22: Continental
Continental: -2,61 Prozent
Platz 21: Symrise
Symrise: -2,52 Prozent
Platz 20: Bayer
Bayer: -2,51 Prozent
Platz 19: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -2,40 Prozent
Platz 18: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -2,14 Prozent
Platz 17: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -2,10 Prozent
Platz 16: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -1,93 Prozent
Platz 15: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -1,92 Prozent
Platz 14: adidas
adidas: -1,77 Prozent
Platz 13: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: -1,76 Prozent
Platz 12: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: -1,57 Prozent
Platz 11: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -1,51 Prozent
Platz 10: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): -1,32 Prozent
Platz 9: BASF
BASF: -1,25 Prozent
Platz 8: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: -0,90 Prozent
Platz 7: EON SE
EON SE: -0,72 Prozent
Platz 6: Covestro
Covestro: -0,33 Prozent
Platz 5: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 0,56 Prozent
Platz 4: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 1,00 Prozent
Platz 3: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,30 Prozent
Platz 2: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 2,08 Prozent
Platz 1: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 5,03 Prozent
