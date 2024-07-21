DAX18.172 -1,0%ESt504.827 -0,9%MSCIW3.560 -0,6%Dow40.320 -0,9%Nas17.770 -0,6%Bitcoin60.906 +3,8%Euro1,0889 -0,1%Öl83,70 -1,4%Gold2.402 -1,8%
Wochenperformance

KW 29: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

19.07.24 18:08 Uhr
KW 29: Die Top-Gewinner und Verlierer unter den 40 DAX-Aktien | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
18.171,9 PKT -182,8 PKT -1,00%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 29 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 29/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.07.2024 und dem 19.07.2024. Stand ist der 19.07.2024.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -12,95 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -8,36 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 38: Infineon

Infineon: -8,27 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 37: Siemens

Siemens: -7,45 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Porsche

Porsche: -5,24 Prozent

Quelle: porsche

Platz 35: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -5,14 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 34: Zalando

Zalando: -4,39 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 33: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -4,26 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: SAP SE

SAP SE: -3,84 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -3,69 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: RWE

RWE: -3,25 Prozent

Quelle: Andre Laaks, RWE

Platz 29: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -3,11 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Merck

Merck: -3,01 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 27: BMW

BMW: -2,93 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 26: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -2,90 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 25: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Allianz

Allianz: -2,74 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -2,72 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Continental

Continental: -2,61 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Symrise

Symrise: -2,52 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 20: Bayer

Bayer: -2,51 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 19: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -2,40 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 18: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -2,14 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 17: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -2,10 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -1,93 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -1,92 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 14: adidas

adidas: -1,77 Prozent

Quelle: Radu Bercan / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: -1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 12: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: -1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -1,51 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 10: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): -1,32 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: BASF

BASF: -1,25 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 8: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: -0,90 Prozent

Quelle: Beiersdorf

Platz 7: EON SE

EON SE: -0,72 Prozent

Quelle: E.ON AG

Platz 6: Covestro

Covestro: -0,33 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 5: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 0,56 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 4: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 3: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,30 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 1: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 5,03 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

