Notierung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag tiefer

05.08.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag tiefer

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 3,8 Prozent auf 56,26 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
50,47 EUR -2,86 EUR -5,36%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 15:52 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ-Handel 3,8 Prozent auf 56,26 USD ab. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 55,72 USD. Bei 56,63 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 191.145 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 06.09.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 75,91 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 34,92 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 21.06.2024 auf bis zu 55,65 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 1,08 Prozent sinken.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Am 20.05.2024 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.04.2024 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Es stand ein EPS von 0,70 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 0,05 USD in den Büchern gestanden. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1,11 Mrd. USD eingefahren.

Mit der Q2 2025-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 21.08.2024 gerechnet. Experten kalkulieren am 25.08.2025 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q2 2026-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 5,05 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
