Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: DAX schwach -- US-Börsen uneins -- ASML zweitwertvollstes Unternehmen in Europa -- China im Mai ohne Goldkäufe -- NVIDIA, GameStop, Tesla, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk im Fokus
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.06.24 16:08 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es um 0,3 Prozent auf 62,90 USD abwärts.

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ-Handel die Puste aus. Um 15:53 Uhr verlor das Papier 0,3 Prozent auf 62,90 USD. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 62,58 USD. Den NASDAQ-Handel startete das Papier bei 62,78 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ 72.468 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 06.09.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 75,91 USD an. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 20,68 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 23.04.2024 (58,88 USD). Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 6,39 Prozent.

Zuletzt erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Für das laufende Jahr gehen Analysten von einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD aus.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 20.05.2024 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 0,70 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 0,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1,11 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Voraussichtlich am 19.08.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q2 2025-Bilanz gewähren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2025 setzen Experten auf 5,05 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie tiefer: Zoom mit kräftigem Gewinnsprung - Analystenerwartungen aber verfehlt

Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 notiert im Minus

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
