  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU! Volatile Instrumente handeln
07.09.2022 15:45

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Mittwochnachmittag positiv

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Mittwochnachmittag positiv
Kursverlauf
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im XETRA-Handel legte sie um 0,1 Prozent auf 81,21 EUR zu.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Um 04:22 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im XETRA-Handel an und legte um 0,1 Prozent auf 81,21 EUR zu. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 81,36 EUR zu. Bei 80,78 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 238 Stück gehandelt.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 14.09.2021 auf bis zu 257,75 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 68,49 Prozent zulegen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 06.09.2022 bei 76,02 EUR. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 6,83 Prozent.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 171,00 USD an.

Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2022 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2022. Das EPS wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,36 USD je Aktie verdient. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.099,46 USD gegenüber 1.021,50 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Voraussichtlich am 07.12.2022 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2023-Bilanz gewähren.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 3,71 USD im Jahr 2023 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal

Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15:45 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Mittwochnachmittag positiv (finanzen.net)
08:00 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit Einbußen (finanzen.net)
08:00 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag leichter (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
23.08.22
Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang (finanzen.net)
23.08.22
Zoom Video Communications: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.08.22
Wachstum bei Zoom verlangsamt sich weiter (dpa-afx)
22.08.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.08.22
Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos für morgen anmelden!

Die volatile Marktphase und schiere Menge an Aktien machen es schwierig, derzeit vielversprechende Titel an der Börse zu finden. Wie Sie trotzdem den Überblick behalten und aussichtsreiche Wertpapiere für Ihr Portfolio ausmachen, erklärt Ihnen Trading-Experte Carsten Umland im Online-Seminar morgen ab 18 Uhr!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

23.08.22Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang
06.09.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag tiefer
22.08.22Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
06.09.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagmittag schwächer
06.09.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag im Tiefenrausch
07.08.22Erste Schätzungen: Zoom Video Communications legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
23.08.22Wachstum bei Zoom verlangsamt sich weiter
23.08.22Zoom Video Communications: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal
16.08.22Why Zoom Video Communications Stock Hit the Skids Tuesday Morning
18.08.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Gold: Ist es zu früh für ein echtes Comeback?
JinkoSolar Holding: Auslieferungen in Q2 verdoppelt
SGL Carbon-Aktie im Aufwind: Prognose erhöht
EZB - Zinsentscheid: Morgen ist der Tag der Entscheidung für DAX, Euro und Co.
Vontobel: Erhebliche Investitionen in der Halbleiterindustrie notwendig
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Jetzt anmelden: Live-Session "Ask us anything" am 13.09.
Paradigmenwechsel oder Übertreibung - Sind die Bewertungsniveaus von Internetaktien nach der Kurskorrektur rational?
Lukrative Bestandsimmobilien-Investments in Top-Lagen
Nachrichten über Paket-Verkäufe kommen BYD teuer zu stehen
Reich durch Inflation
Flexible Vorsorge Smart-Invest: Gute Rendite, gutes Gewissen
BSDEX mit Top-Gesamtbewertung auf Platz 1 im extraETF Krypto-Broker-Test 07/2022
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Erbe an den Ex? Deshalb sollten Sie sich früh um ein Testament kümmern
Elektronische Produkte sollen nachhaltiger werden
VW oder Porsche fürs Depot und der Biotech-Liebling der Profis
Für viele Hausbesitzer wird die Heizung zur doppelten Kostenfalle
Die Krise als Chance – so schaffen Sie es mit dem Sparplan zur Million

Heute im Fokus

Vor Beige Book: DAX schließt im Plus -- NIO weitet Verlust aus -- Siemens Energy finanziert Gamesa-Kauf mit Anleihe -- Allianz, Munich Re, Apple-Keynote, Lufthansa im Fokus

Bank of America senkt den Daumen für Wasserstoff-Aktie NEL. Strompreis: EU veranschlagt wohl Preisobergrenze von 200 Euro pro Megawattstunde. BioNTech denkt offenbar über Standort in Israel nach. T-Mobile US trennt sich von Festnetzsegment - für einen Dollar. Kanadas Notenbank zieht Leitzins erneut deutlich an. SGL Carbon schraubt Prognose erneut hoch.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 35 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

2. Quartal 2022: Das Depot von The Big Short-Investor Michael Burry
Depot aufgeräumt
2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die zehn meistverkauften Spielekonsolen aller Zeiten
Spielekonsolen
2. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Credit Suisse im Depot
US-Werte im Portfolio
2. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie in der aktuellen Phase an den Märkten Ihr Engagement in Zertifikate und Hebelprodukte verändert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen