Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications reagiert am Mittwochnachmittag positiv

Die volatile Marktphase und schiere Menge an Aktien machen es schwierig, derzeit vielversprechende Titel an der Börse zu finden. Wie Sie trotzdem den Überblick behalten und aussichtsreiche Wertpapiere für Ihr Portfolio ausmachen, erklärt Ihnen Trading-Experte Carsten Umland im Online-Seminar morgen ab 18 Uhr !

Heute im Fokus

Vor Beige Book: DAX schließt im Plus -- NIO weitet Verlust aus -- Siemens Energy finanziert Gamesa-Kauf mit Anleihe -- Allianz, Munich Re, Apple-Keynote, Lufthansa im Fokus

Bank of America senkt den Daumen für Wasserstoff-Aktie NEL. Strompreis: EU veranschlagt wohl Preisobergrenze von 200 Euro pro Megawattstunde. BioNTech denkt offenbar über Standort in Israel nach. T-Mobile US trennt sich von Festnetzsegment - für einen Dollar. Kanadas Notenbank zieht Leitzins erneut deutlich an. SGL Carbon schraubt Prognose erneut hoch.