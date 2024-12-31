DAX20.317 -0,1%ESt504.993 -0,4%Top 10 Crypto15,27 -3,3%Dow42.558 +0,1%Nas19.499 +0,1%Bitcoin92.118 -1,7%Euro1,0305 -0,4%Öl76,07 -1,5%Gold2.670 +0,8%
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste

08.01.25 16:08 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 0,9 Prozent auf 79,73 USD.

Zoom Video Communications
77,74 EUR -0,91 EUR -1,16%
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 15:53 Uhr um 0,9 Prozent auf 79,73 USD ab. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 79,72 USD. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 80,12 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ 156.469 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Bei 92,78 USD erreichte der Titel am 26.11.2024 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 16,37 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 55,07 USD am 13.08.2024. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 30,93 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre bezogen im Jahr 2024 über eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im laufenden Jahr dürfte sich die Dividendenausschüttung auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2024 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 25.11.2024 vor. Das EPS lag bei 0,67 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 0,47 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,59 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,18 Mrd. USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 03.03.2025 präsentieren.

Analysten erwarten für 2028 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 5,57 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

