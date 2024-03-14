Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications wird am Freitagvormittag ausgebremst
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 0,6 Prozent auf 66,83 USD ab.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 09:12 Uhr 0,6 Prozent auf 66,83 USD. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 23 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Bei 75,91 USD markierte der Titel am 06.09.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 13,58 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 58,88 USD am 27.10.2023. Mit einem Kursverlust von 11,90 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Experten rechnen in diesem Jahr mit einer Dividendenausschüttung in Höhe von 0,000 USD, nach 0,000 USD im Jahr 2024.
Am 26.02.2024 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.01.2024 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,42 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,22 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.146,46 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.117,80 USD umsetzen können.
Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 20.05.2024 erfolgen.
Für das Jahr 2025 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Aktie aus.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
