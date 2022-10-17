  • Suche
17.10.2022 09:06

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger decken sich am Vormittag mit Zoom Video Communications ein

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger decken sich am Vormittag mit Zoom Video Communications ein
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagvormittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 6,3 Prozent auf 80,60 EUR.
Die Aktie legte um 09:22 Uhr in der XETRA-Sitzung 6,3 Prozent auf 80,60 EUR zu. Bei 80,60 EUR erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Bei 80,60 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 14 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 250,00 EUR erreichte der Titel am 04.11.2021 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 67,76 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Bei einem Wert von 73,00 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (11.10.2022). Mit einem Kursverlust von 10,41 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 171,00 USD angegeben.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.08.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,36 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 7,63 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.021,50 USD eingefahren.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird am 07.12.2022 erwartet.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2023 3,70 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck

14.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Freitagnachmittag an Fahrt (finanzen.net)
14.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications stabilisiert sich am Vormittag (finanzen.net)
14.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag nahezu unbewegt (finanzen.net)
07.10.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan nimmt Zoom mit 'Neutral' wieder auf - Ziel 85 Dollar (dpa-afx)
20.09.22
Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed (finanzen.net)
11.09.22
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch (finanzen.net)
08.09.22
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
23.08.22
Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Heute im Fokus

DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen uneins -- Pilotenstreik bei Eurowings -- JPMorgan ist optimistisch für MorphoSys -- Uniper, Credit Suisse, Drägerwerk, Siemens, Fielmann im Fokus

JPMorgan belässt Einstufung von Nel ASA. Barclays senkt Kursziel für Continental. Finanzdienstleister Hypoport durch Immobilienflaute belastet. Vodafone will mit 'dynamischem Standby' der Funkzellen Strom sparen. Raffinerie-Streik in Frankreich hält trotz Einigung an. Auswirkungen auf Stahlbranche - EU-Kommission sagt Brandenburg Hilfe bei Klimaschutz zu. Laut Interhyp erreichen Immobilienzinsen höchsten Stand seit 2011.

