Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger decken sich am Vormittag mit Zoom Video Communications ein

Die Aktie legte um 09:22 Uhr in der XETRA-Sitzung 6,3 Prozent auf 80,60 EUR zu. Bei 80,60 EUR erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Bei 80,60 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 14 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 250,00 EUR erreichte der Titel am 04.11.2021 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 67,76 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Bei einem Wert von 73,00 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (11.10.2022). Mit einem Kursverlust von 10,41 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 171,00 USD angegeben.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.08.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,36 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 7,63 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.021,50 USD eingefahren.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird am 07.12.2022 erwartet.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2023 3,70 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

