19.09.2022 13:49

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Einbußen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Einbußen
Notierung im Fokus
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im XETRA-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 77,70 EUR.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der XETRA-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 04:22 Uhr 0,1 Prozent auf 77,70 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 76,73 EUR ab. Mit einem Wert von 77,28 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 720 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 04.11.2021 auf bis zu 250,00 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 68,92 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 16.09.2022 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 76,01 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Kursverlust von 2,22 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Das Kursziel taxieren Experten im Mittel auf 171,00 USD.

Am 22.08.2022 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2022 endete. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,05 USD, nach 1,36 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.099,46 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.021,50 USD umgesetzt.

Mit der Q3 2023-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 07.12.2022 gerechnet.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2023 auf 3,71 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

08:02 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag auf rotem Terrain (finanzen.net)
16.09.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Verlusten (finanzen.net)
16.09.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Freitagmittag südwärts (finanzen.net)
11.09.22
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch (finanzen.net)
08.09.22
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
23.08.22
Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang (finanzen.net)
23.08.22
Zoom Video Communications: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.08.22
Wachstum bei Zoom verlangsamt sich weiter (dpa-afx)

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

