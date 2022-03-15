  • Suche
23.05.2022 08:06

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications steigt am Montagvormittag

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications steigt am Montagvormittag
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im Frankfurt-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,7 Prozent auf 86,19 EUR.
Die Aktie legte um 23.05.2022 09:22:00 Uhr in der Frankfurt-Sitzung 0,7 Prozent auf 86,19 EUR zu. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kletterte in der Spitze bis auf 86,19 EUR. Bei 86,19 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 343,30 EUR erreichte der Titel am 08.07.2021 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 74,89 Prozent niedriger. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 19.05.2022 bei 79,57 EUR. Mit einem Kursverlust von 8,32 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Im Durchschnitt gehen Experten von einem fairen Wert von 310,50 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 28.02.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS lag bei 1,29 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,22 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.071,40 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 21,41 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 882,49 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Am 07.09.2022 dürfte die Q2 2023-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,09 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom

Tesla-Aktie nach starken Quartalszahlen im Aufwind - ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood trennt sich von Tesla-Anteilen im Millionenwert

Morningstar stuft ARK Invests Flaggschiff-ETF ab - Mangelndes Risikomanagement führt zu "schweren Verlusten"

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Zahlen erwartet
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Für Zoom-Anleger wird es am Abend spannend.
08:06 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications steigt am Montagvormittag (finanzen.net)
20.05.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.net)
20.05.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
09.05.22
Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom (finanzen.net)
27.04.22
Tesla-Aktie nach starken Quartalszahlen im Aufwind - ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood trennt sich von Tesla-Anteilen im Millionenwert (finanzen.net)
07.04.22
Morningstar stuft ARK Invests Flaggschiff-ETF ab - Mangelndes Risikomanagement führt zu "schweren Verlusten" (finanzen.net)
01.04.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
15.03.22
Zoom-Aktie: Wieder auf dem Boden der Tatsachen (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

