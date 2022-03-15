Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications steigt am Montagvormittag

Die Aktie legte um 23.05.2022 09:22:00 Uhr in der Frankfurt-Sitzung 0,7 Prozent auf 86,19 EUR zu. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kletterte in der Spitze bis auf 86,19 EUR. Bei 86,19 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 343,30 EUR erreichte der Titel am 08.07.2021 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 74,89 Prozent niedriger. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 19.05.2022 bei 79,57 EUR. Mit einem Kursverlust von 8,32 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Im Durchschnitt gehen Experten von einem fairen Wert von 310,50 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 28.02.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS lag bei 1,29 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,22 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.071,40 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 21,41 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 882,49 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Am 07.09.2022 dürfte die Q2 2023-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,09 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

