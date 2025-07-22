DAX24.215 +0,7%ESt505.345 +1,0%Top 10 Crypto16,22 -1,7%Dow44.703 +0,5%Nas20.916 +0,1%Bitcoin100.822 -1,3%Euro1,1727 -0,2%Öl68,18 -0,7%Gold3.412 -0,6%
Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Nachmittag schwächer

23.07.25 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Communications. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 0,7 Prozent auf 74,69 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Communications
63,82 EUR 0,38 EUR 0,60%
Der Zoom Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ-Handel die Puste aus. Um 15:52 Uhr verlor das Papier 0,7 Prozent auf 74,69 USD. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 74,69 USD. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 75,40 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ 67.310 Zoom Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 26.11.2024 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 92,78 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie ist somit 24,22 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Am 13.08.2024 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,07 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 26,27 Prozent.

Experten rechnen in diesem Jahr mit einer Dividendenausschüttung in Höhe von 0,000 USD, nach 0,000 USD im Jahr 2025.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2025 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Communications am 21.05.2025 vor. Das EPS wurde auf 0,81 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 0,69 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1,17 Mrd. USD – ein Plus von 2,93 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2026 dürfte Zoom Communications am 25.08.2025 vorlegen.

Der Gewinn 2026 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 5,61 USD je Zoom Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Communications-Aktie

