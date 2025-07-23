Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag gesucht
Die Aktie von Zoom Communications zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,1 Prozent auf 76,13 USD.
Um 15:52 Uhr wies die Zoom Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 76,13 USD nach oben. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie kletterte in der Spitze bis auf 76,52 USD. Bei 76,22 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 277.596 Zoom Communications-Aktien.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 26.11.2024 bei 92,78 USD. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Communications-Aktie 21,87 Prozent zulegen. Am 13.08.2024 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 27,66 Prozent wieder erreichen.
Zoom Communications-Aktionäre bezogen im Jahr 2025 über eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im laufenden Jahr dürfte sich die Dividendenausschüttung auf 0,000 USD belaufen.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Communications am 21.05.2025 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 0,81 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 0,69 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 2,93 Prozent auf 1,17 Mrd. USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Voraussichtlich am 25.08.2025 dürfte Zoom Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q2 2026-Bilanz gewähren.
Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Communications einen Gewinn von 5,61 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2026 stehen haben dürfte.
